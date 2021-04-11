Trump want the COVID-19 vaccine to be named after him, something like “trumpcine”



Former President Trump demands recognition for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The ex-president Donald trump He insists that Americans should thank him for the COVID-19 vaccine and now even suggests that it be called “trumpcine.”

According to the CNN reporter, Kevin Liptak, The ex-president expressed his wish during a political event in Mar-a-Lago, where he insulted the minority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), whom he called a “stupid son of a bitch.”

“Trump told everyone they should call ‘trumpcine’ (instead of vaccine)”Liptak said on Twitter in reference to the suggestion about coronavirus immunization.

The former president has shown frustration at the criticism he received about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his desperate search for recognition of the vaccine.

In fact, in early March, the Republican issued a statement claiming that he was primarily responsible for the rapid development of the vaccine.

“I hope everyone remembers when they got the COVID-19 vaccine (often referred to as the China virus), that if I weren’t president, they wouldn’t have gotten that beautiful ‘vaccine’ for the next five years, at best.”, he claimed.

The former president is furious that President Joe Biden is receiving credit for the vaccine and its distribution, which has surpassed one million daily applications.

Although some states have already expanded eligibility to the vaccine, on April 19 President Biden will make it official at the national level, so that people over 16 years of age can apply anywhere.

President Biden’s vaccination program includes important efforts to reach the most remote and vulnerable communities, such as the investment of $ 10 billion dollars to ensure the distribution of immunization in the poorest areas.

Also try to cover as soon as possible at communities of color, including Latinas, because they were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, affecting their health and complicating their economic situation.