Trump vs. De Santis for elections of 2024?

A poll by conservative think tank Centennial Institute revealed that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could beat former President Donald Trump in his party’s primary election.

According to the poll, DeSantis, who supports the former president’s policies, would obtain 74.12% of the votes against 71.43% of the former president.

In a distant third place is Ted Cruz with 42.86% and in fourth position the former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo with 38.35%, indicates the report.

The results come just days after former President Trump began his rally tour in Ohio, where there are security concerns, due to the extreme positions of some supporters of the former president and the possible attendance of critics of his ideas.

Western Conservative Summit 2021 non-partisan approval voting poll results: 1. Ron DeSantis – 74.12%

2. Donald Trump – 71.43%

3. Ted Cruz – 42.86%

4. Mike Pompeo – 39.35%

5. Tim Scott 35.58% 30 candidates polled. Democrats & Republicans. Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU – Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021

DeSantis has increased his popularity in the last two years in an entity where the Latino vote has marked importance and helped former President Trump to win the entity.

Following the departure of the former White House president, he has become a key figure among Republicans on national issues, including the strategy against COVID-19 and the economic reopening.