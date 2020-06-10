About the Author

Fabrice Jacob

JK Capital Management CEO

Donald Trump is a “paper tiger”? This is an increasingly widespread thought in Asia, as we are witnessing its daily tirade against the Chinese Government, which increasingly resembles an electoral strategy to defeat Joe Biden in November, than anything else. The increasing aggressiveness towards China, which contrasts surprisingly with the lack of reaction on the part of Beijing, makes us wonder what actions Trump can take that harm China enough to make it yield to its requests.. And, by the way, what does Trump ask China? Because it is not clear in their requests, except for the demand for a reform of the Chinese political system, which, obviously, is an illusion.

In May Trump adopted a measure that directly attacked Huawei. However, it had warned so far in advance of the sanctions it would take against this tech company that the Chinese company had plenty of time to source the American chips it needs to produce 5G telecommunications equipment. Given the mutual damage that China and the US can be done, If China reacts to sanctions against Huawei by banning all exports of US chips to China, we believe a deal is likely to be reached before Huawei runs out of US supplies.. The fact that Huawei’s chipmaker TSMC announced the same day that it would build a $ 12 billion factory in Arizona to make chips, likely including chips destined for Huawei, is no coincidence. Beijing had threatened for months to publish a list of “unreliable entities,” that is, US companies it was willing to blacklist from China, and used state-controlled newspapers to filter out the names of Boeing, Apple, Cisco. and Qualcomm.

Faced with opposition from the US Administration, China’s strategy is, oddly enough, to adopt an open arms policy towards US companies. In fact, US foreign direct investment in China they are approved quite systematically and have remained remarkably stable at approximately $ 15 billion each year. A good example is Tesla, which opened its $ 5 billion Shanghai factory in October last year with significant financial incentives provided by this municipality. Furthermore, it is not surprising that foreign investment in China has plummeted, from $ 46 billion in 2017 to $ 5 billion in 2019.

China and the US need each other more than ever

In relation to Hong Kong, for which Beijing decided this month to enact a National Security law, the reaction of the Trump Administration was also very noisy, but insubstantial. Punishing Hong Kong, where 1,200 American companies operate, and its 7 million residents who, if anything, are more victims than executioners, would overlook Trump’s true goal, which is China. At the same time, hitting China directly could backfire on the US. if the Asian giant takes action against US interests in their territory. In other words, China is not Iran or North Korea. China and USA They are needed more than ever, so we do not subscribe to the theory widely spread by the media these days of a new cold war between the two countries.

If Trump wanted to inflict real harm on China, in our opinion, I would only have one decision to make: suppress all Chinese banks from the US dollar system. This would have a catastrophic impact on China and its economy, and will most likely trigger a global crisis, if not a real war. As long as hardliners in Washington don’t even mention this “nuclear” option, We see current anti-China rhetoric as a mere electoral gesture.

In other words, between now and November, We anticipate increasing noise and volatility in the market as the US election campaign heats up. However, the geopolitical context will not influence our bottom-up investment approach, nor will it distract us from the macroeconomic analysis we make of each country in our investment universe. And, on that front, the post-COVID recovery is underway. China car sales rose 4.4% annually in April and are expected to have double-digit increases in May. Real estate sales in April were only down 2.1% annually, basically returning to their level a year ago.

Furthermore, during its last National People’s Congress, China announced a fiscal stimulus package of 4 million yuan, which will bring the total financial package to approximately 4% of GDP, roughly the same as during the 2009 global financial crisis. Closing speech, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang made clear that the monetary stimulus will be carried out by cutting interest rates and accelerating credit growth.. The central government asks big banks to lend small and medium-sized companies 40% more this year than last year.

Beyond China, we saw interest rates drop in May by 25bps in Korea (to 0.50%) and by 40bps in India (up to 4%). We were surprised by the decision of the Central Bank of Indonesia to keep its interest rates unchanged at 4.5%, despite the impact that COVID-19 is having on the economy. This was perhaps the reason that supported the strong rally in the rupee. The currency rose 3.3% against the dollar in May, taking its appreciation in the last two months to 10.7% (source: Bloomberg).

Tags: China | Donald Trump | USA | US elections | Trade war | JK Capital Management | La Française