The Trump administration announced Monday that it will limit the number of Chinese journalists linked to media controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. who work as correspondents in the United States.

The move was justified by the “extreme surveillance, harassment and intimidation” carried out by the Chinese state “several years ago” against “China-based Americans and other foreign journalists” and is a clear retaliation from the White House for the recent expulsion of three Journalists from the Wall street journal ordered by Beijing.

Starting March 13, the total number of journalists belonging to the staff of the Xinhua news agency, the China Global television network, the China Radio International radio station or the China Daily newspaper will be 100, instead of the current 160. .

Outside of the restrictions are the remaining Chinese journalists working for another media outlet in the United States.“We hope that this action will encourage Beijing to adopt a fairer and more reciprocal approach for the US and foreign press in China,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended in a statement on Monday.

“We urge the Chinese Government to immediately respect its international commitments to respect freedom of expression, including members of the press”added the head of the United States Diplomacy.

In response, on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry recalled that Beijing has never restricted the number of US journalists based in the country and admits to retaliation against what it regards as a genuine “expulsion” order of Chinese American workers..

“China reserves the right to respond and implement measures”Chinese Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

China’s justification for the expulsion of the three Wall Street Journal correspondents was linked to an opinion piece, titled China is the Real Sick Man in Asia, Who pointed out the weaknesses of the Chinese government in dealing with and containing the coronavirus outbreak and that Beijing classified as “racist and defamatory”.

The expression “sick Asian man” is associated in China with the period of foreign occupation, between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, and was used by Western powers to refer to poor hygiene and health conditions in the country.