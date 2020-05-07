© Provided by Agencia EFE

Washington, May 6 . .- The President of the United States, Donald Trump, vetoed on Wednesday a resolution approved by Congress last February that prevents him from taking any military action against Iran without first requesting permission from the Legislative, and that the president considered “very insulting”.

In a statement released by the White House, Trump explained that his veto, the seventh he has announced since assuming power in January 2017, is against a resolution that was intended to direct him to end the use of the Armed Forces in hostilities against Iran. and which considered that Congress should not have approved.

“This was a very insulting resolution presented by Democrats as part of a strategy to win the (presidential) election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party,” said Trump, who accused the “few Republicans” who supported the resolution of playing from the Democratic Party.

Trump pointed out that the resolution, approved on February 13 by all the senators of the Democratic opposition and the support of eight Republicans, is based on “misunderstandings of the facts and the laws”, indicating that “the United States is not involved in the use of force against Iran. ”

The initiative was approved by senators six weeks after the White House ordered the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimaní, considered a hero in the Persian country.

“Four months ago, I took decisive action to eliminate Qasem Soleimaní while he was in Iraq. Iran responded by launching a series of missiles against our forces stationed in Iraq. No one was killed by these attacks,” said the president, who argued that the attack against the Iranian general “was fully authorized by law”, referring to the 2002 authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) and article II of the Constitution.

Likewise, Trump alleged that the resolution could have “greatly damaged” its ability to protect the United States, its allies, and its partners.

“The resolution implies that the president’s constitutional authority to use military force is limited to defending the United States and its forces against impending attacks. That is incorrect. We live in a hostile world of evolving threats and the Constitution recognizes that the president he must be able to anticipate the next moves of our adversaries and take swift and decisive action in response. That’s what I did! “he said in the four-paragraph statement.

The Constitution establishes that the president is the commander of the Armed Forces. However, the Executive has been gaining more power since the attacks of September 11, 2001, when Congress passed a law that gave the head of state more leeway to go against al Qaeda.

Tehran and Washington, which have not had diplomatic relations since 1979, have experienced numerous crises since Trump ordered the departure of the United States in 2018. of the nuclear agreement signed with world powers in 2015. Since then, Washington has again imposed harsh sanctions on the Persian economy.

.