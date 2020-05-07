The President of States
United, Donald Trump, vetoed this Wednesday a resolution approved by the
Congress last February that prevents you from taking any military action against
They will go without first requesting permission from the Legislative, and
“very insulting”.
In a statement
released by the White House, Trump explained that his veto, the seventh that he announces
Since taking office in January 2017, it is against a resolution that
intended to direct him to end the use of the Armed Forces in
hostilities against Iran and which he considered that Congress should not have approved.
“This was a
highly insulting resolution put forward by Democrats as part of a
strategy to win the (presidential) election on November 3 dividing
the Republican Party, “said Trump, who accused the” few
Republicans “who supported the Party’s resolution to play
Democrat.
Trump pointed out that the
resolution, passed on February 13 by all the senators of the
Democratic opposition and the support of eight Republicans, is based on
“misunderstandings of facts and laws”, indicating that
“The United States is not involved in the use of force against
Iran”.
The initiative was approved
by senators six weeks after the White House ordered death
of the Iranian general Qasem Soleimaní, considered a hero in the Persian country.
“Four months ago,
I took decisive action to eliminate Qasem Soleimaní while he was in
Iraq. Iran responded by launching a series of missiles against our
forces stationed in Iraq. No one was killed by these attacks, “he explained.
the president, who argued that the attack on the Iranian general
“was fully authorized by law”, referring to the authorization
for the use of military force (AUMF) from 2002 and at
article II of the Constitution.
Similarly, Trump
it claimed that the resolution could have “greatly damaged” its
ability to protect the United States, its allies and its partners.
“The resolution
implies that the president’s constitutional authority to use force
military limits itself to defending the United States and its forces against attacks
imminent. That is incorrect. We live in a hostile world of threats in
evolution and the Constitution recognizes that the president must be able to
anticipate the next moves of our adversaries and take action
Quick and decisive in response. That is what I did! ”
four paragraph statement.
The Constitution establishes
that the president is the commander of the Armed Forces. However the
Executive has been gaining greater power since the attacks of September 11
2001, when Congress passed a law that gave the head of
State to go against al Qaeda.
Tehran and Washington which
they have not had diplomatic relations since 1979, they have experienced numerous crises since
Trump to order the U.S. exit from the nuclear deal in 2018
signed with world powers in 2015. Since then, Washington returned to
impose harsh sanctions on the Persian economy.
.