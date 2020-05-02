15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, summoned this Thursday the virtual Democratic candidate for the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden, to respond to the accusations of sexual abuse against him.

“I can’t speak for Biden, I can only say that I think I should react, I should respond“Trump said, asked by journalists.

“I don’t know anything about that (the accusations against Biden), but I think I should answer, you know, it could be false accusations. I know everything about false accusations, I have been falsely accused on numerous occasions“added Trump.

Accusations

The Democratic leader allegedly allegedly molested Tara Reade in 1993. The woman, at the time, was an assistant and Biden was a senator.

According to their account, Reade and Biden were alone in an upper house office building when the then-senator He cornered her against a wall, groped her under the clothes, and penetrated her with his fingers..

Reade is one of eight women who last year accused Biden of inappropriate touching, kissing, or hugging.

Despite the sexual abuse accusation coming to light more than a month ago, the US media has only recently started to echo it and Biden has yet to be asked about the matter.

Resounding silence

The former vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017) has chosen to remain silent, leaving his defense to his campaign and his spokesmen.

However, as the matter was getting too big, experts working with Biden created the hashtag #MeToo.

Biden is expected to break his silence on these allegations on April 1 in an interview scheduled with MSNBC.

Asked about the allegations this Thursday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi replied that “Joe Biden is Joe Biden” and questioned whether Reade’s version is true.