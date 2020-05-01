The US president continues to accuse Beijing of hiding information about the epidemic and the “incompetence” tax.

Donald Trump keeps the pressure on China. While many suspicions weigh on the first host country of the pandemic, the American president hit the nail on the head during his daily press briefing, notably reports Le Point. The head of state, who accuses China of having concealed essential information on the virus, this time threatened Beijing with billions of dollars in compensation for the damage caused by the epidemic worldwide.

“We are carrying out a serious investigation”

“We are unhappy with China,” said Donald Trump. According to him, the disease “could have been stopped at the source and would not have spread in the whole world”, if China had been more transparent. While the United States is the country most affected by the pandemic with more than 56,000 deaths, the president assures that the Americans “will never forget these people who were sacrificed because of incompetence, or perhaps to be something else, at a time when they could have protected the world. ” The head of state then assured that there were “several ways to engage [la] responsibility “of China. “We are carrying out a serious investigation,” he warned.

Asked by a reporter about a recent editorial in the German magazine Bild, which is asking Beijing to pay $ 165 billion in reparations to Berlin, Donald Trump also said it was “much more money.” “We have not yet determined the final amount, but it is very high. […] There has been damage not only in the United States, but worldwide, “he said. For several weeks, the American president has publicly accused Beijing of having delayed informing the world about the extent of the disease and of minimizing the number of deaths. His administration also estimated that the coronavirus may have escaped from a bat research laboratory in Wuhan.

.