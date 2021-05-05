Trump “tweets” again from his website

The ex-president Donald trump unveiled its new messaging “platform”, but it is a simple system: a web page programmed with independent messages.

It is not the so-called “social network” that it is supposed to launch, but it allows messages to be shared on Twitter and Facebook, in addition to giving them “like”.

“From the desk of Donald J. Trump” is the title of the space, identified as “desk” in the main menu of the website.

People who are interested in knowing when a new message is posted can provide their email and phone number, where they will receive a notice.

Unlike the inflammatory tweets that the former president published, the messages are a short version of his recent positions on different issues, such as his recent criticism of the congresswoman Liz cheney (Wyoming).

“She is so short that her only chance would be if a large number of people confronted her, which hopefully won’t happen.”said the former president. “They never liked him very much, but I say he will never run in Wyoming again!”

Cheney was one of the few Republicans to speak out against former President Trump in Congress.

The new Trump feature is basically a webpage with his statements where users can push a button to share on social media via their own accounts. pic.twitter.com/9ryKvuIXzO – Ted Johnson (@tedstew) May 4, 2021

The most recent message from the ex-president is a video presenting the “platform” and the “Save America” ​​movement.

The Republican launched this form of communication after almost four months of being expelled from Twitter, due to his inflammatory speeches that led to the assault on the Capitol on January 6 by his followers.

In March, Jason Miller, The former president’s spokesman told Fox News that the former president would return with his own social network.

“He’ll be back on social media in probably two to three months,” he said. “(It will be) with its own platform … This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket on social media”.

It’s unclear if this is the platform Miller talked about, but it is far from the description he made on television.

“This new platform is going to be great,” Miller said Sunday. “Everyone wants him and he will bring millions and millions, tens of millions, to this platform”.

The former president was also banned on Facebook, where the tweets he published were reproduced, since his favorite network was Twitter.

On the other hand, his expulsion from the social network of the blue bird had a positive effect on one of the many legal problems of the former president, since the Supreme Court considered that a user complaint was inadmissible of that platform for having been blocked by the former president.