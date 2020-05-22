15 minutes. US President Donald Trump on Thursday turned his visit to a Ford plant that produces respirators into a campaign rally.

The factory is located in Michigan, one of the states on which his reelection next November depends.

On this occasion, he refused to put on the mask again, although it was mandatory at the factory.

The visit to that plant is Trump’s third trip to a key state for the November elections since the start of the pandemic.

The outbreak of the coronavirus forced the president to suspend the mass meetings that he gave regularly and that he wants to resume “soon”.

How the hell

Trump has taken advantage of official visits to key states to organize events similar to his rallies, despite the fact that they are paid for by public funds.

“I don’t know how the hell the unions are not endorsing Trump instead of the incumbent Democrat. A Democrat who doesn’t even know where he is,” Trump said during his speech at the Ypsilanti Ford factory, referring to the virtual Democratic candidate for the elections, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The president skipped the speech prepared by his advisers several times to criticize Hillary Clinton. He stated that “it is very important that I win a second time”

Trump even generated criticism on social media for his veiled praise of the automaker’s founder, Henry Ford, known for his anti-Semitism. “Good lineage. If you believe in these things, you have good blood.”

I didn’t want to give them the pleasure

The president, who has never worn a face mask in public, once again avoided wearing it in front of the cameras during his visit to the Ford factory, despite both the president of the automobile, Bill Ford, and the Michigan attorney general, Democrat Dana Nessel, asked to do it.

“He did not want to give the press the pleasure of seeing me” with the mask, Trump said when journalists asked him why he was not wearing it.

The president assured that he had worn the mask during part of his tour of the factory, and even showed it to the press and joked that “it suits him”: a dark blue chinstrap with the official seal of the President of the United States.

However, Trump returned to prevent any camera from capturing him with a mask, something that he has justified considering that “it is not necessary” since they test him for COVID-19 practically daily, despite the fact that his own government recommends taking them in any public place.

Following the visit, Ford released a statement explaining that the company’s president “encouraged President Trump to wear a face mask when he arrived, and (Trump) carried it during his private tour” by the plant, but “then he took it off. ”