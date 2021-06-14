Trump turns 75 while planning his return

15 minutes. The former president of the United States, Donald Trump turns 75 this Monday, and although he does not have a position and maintains a low profile, he still maintains his political activity.

Trump was born on June 14, 1946 in a neighborhood of Queens (NY) called Jamaica. He grew up in a thriving family linked to the construction and real estate business.

Unless he has planned a surprise last-minute trip, the former president will be spending his birthday at his home in New Jersey. They moved there in May after spending almost five months in Mar-a-Lago (Palm Beach), their residence since leaving the White House.

Although Donald Trump has had a low profile, he has maintained his political activity related to the Republican party and specifically supporting whoever he wants.

Despite not having a political position and the controversy over the assault on the Capitol, Trump showed last month that he still has great influence, after the Republican representative, Liz Cheney, was removed from the party leadership for her criticism of the former president.

Trump has left open the possibility of running for president again in 2024. By that time the veto that Facecook maintains over him would have been lifted.

If he wins in those elections, he would match Joe Biden, 78, as the oldest president to take office.

Some politicians loyal to Trump sent him congratulatory messages via social media:

Happy Birthday to a great friend of Texas, President Trump! Working together, we will fight to keep Texas the greatest state in America. pic.twitter.com/4F6Zhttwpi – Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 14, 2021