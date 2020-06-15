© YURI GRIPAS

President Trump would be 78 years old when he left the White House if he is reelected.

This Sunday is the president’s 74th birthday Donald trump, who was born in a hospital in Jamaica, Queens, county where he lived with his family.

Your anniversary coincides with questions about his health, after erratic behavior at the military graduation at West Point.

First, the president tried to drink water from a glass, but had to push it with both hands; then, when leaving the event, the president walked fearfully down the ramp, taking small steps.

The Dr. Bandy Lee, a Yale psychiatrist, said they were sufficient signs to consider a brain scan of the president.

The White House congratulated the president with a message and a photograph of the Republican.

Happy birthday, President @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/whuzvhWQGU – The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence also congratulated the president.

« Happy Birthday to President 45 of the United States and my good friend, President @realDonaldTrump! », wrote.

Happy Birthday to the 45th President of the United States and my good friend, President @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/jpatuV0lSD – Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 14, 2020

