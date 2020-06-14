© Provided by .

United States President Donald Trump greets cadets at the West Point Military Academy on June 13, 2020

Accused of politicizing the United States Army, Donald Trump stayed away from all controversy with the Pentagon on Saturday during the graduation ceremony of the prestigious West Point military academy, near New York.

The US president chose a solemn tone for his speech, away from the martial accents adopted in the face of the anti-racism and police brutality demonstrations of recent weeks, which led the highest Pentagon hierarchs to publicly distance themselves from him.

« The army was on the front line to end the terrible injustice of segregation » during the civil rights struggle in the 1960s, he told the 1,107 cadets sitting in the sun respecting the rules of social distancing imposed by the covid pandemic. -19.

Trump alluded to the large protest movement that swept across the country following the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May by a white police officer who choked him during his arrest.

The president thanked « the men and women of the National Guard » who were deployed to « maintain peace, state security and constitutional law on (the) streets. » It was this reserve force that also protected the environment of the White House in Washington.

After violent demonstrations and looting scenes in numerous cities, the President had sparked angry reactions when he mentioned the possibility of sending the Army to restore « law and order. »

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, a West Point graduate, disagreed with this idea last week.

« The option of resorting to active soldiers should be used only as a last resort and in the most urgent and dramatic situations, » he said.

On Thursday it was the chief of the General Staff, General Mark Milley, who regretted exhibiting himself in uniform with the president after a brutal dispersal of protesters near the White House.

« It shouldn’t have been there, » he said. « It gave the impression that the army was interfering in internal politics. »

The two Pentagon officials also said they were in favor of renaming US military bases that honor the memory of Confederate, pro-slave generals during the Civil War, an idea that Donald Trump categorically opposed.

– No longer « endless wars » –

The president, who according to some media has recently considered firing Mark Esper, was concerned about calming his relations with the Pentagon.

« The job of the American soldiers is not to rebuild foreign countries but to defend our nation strongly against foreign enemies, » he said Saturday.

On the other hand, he reiterated his will to end « the era of endless wars », referring, fundamentally, to the withdrawal plan of the US Army from Afghanistan.

Trump, who never did military service, is used to addressing the military during his trips abroad and has not hesitated to incite soldiers to boo journalists covering an event, highlighting the support he enjoys in sectors of the armed forces .

Before his speech at West Point, alumni of this academy that has trained numerous military leaders and US rulers warned in an open letter to cadets against any « blind obedience », highlighting the dangers posed by « tyrants ».

« The politicization of the armed forces weakens the link between the military and American society, » say these 400 alumni of various generations who claim to have served, among all, ten different governments. « If this link is broken, the damage to our country would be incalculable. »

Trump had already announced in April that he would participate in the delivery of diplomas at West Point, located a hundred kilometers from New York, epicenter of the covid-19 pandemic in the United States.

The organizers had to modify the ceremonial to respect as much as possible the health safety instructions against the coronavirus.

The cadets were released from two weeks of quarantine and arrived at the event wearing masks and with their families, who this year, for the first time, were not invited to the event.