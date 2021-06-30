Trump travels to the border with Mexico to insult Biden’s immigration policy

Donald Trump He goes to the border with Mexico this Wednesday to claim for “the worst immigration crisis” in the history of the United States, caused according to him by his successor Joe Biden, and to resume the common thread of his presidency: the fight against illegal immigration.

A “destroyed southern border”, “a real disaster zone”, he says Trump ahead of a new presidential candidacy in 2024. The Republican has not lost his rhetoric since his “retirement” at his residences in Florida and New Jersey.

With these words, he announced his first visit since leaving the White House on January 20. The former president travels to Weslaco, a small town in the southern tip of Texas, near the border.

Under scattered showers, calm reigned in this municipality on Wednesday morning, before the arrival of the former president. A pickup truck decorated with flags of Trump they remember his popularity in this conservative state.

Precisely in Texas, on January 12, he made his last official visit to talk about immigration.

Along with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and a delegation of Republican MPs, he will meet with officials at around 11:30 AM (16:30 GMT) for a “border security” meeting, and then visit, an hour later, a section of the “ wall ”that separates the United States from Mexico.

“Build the wall!” Was frequently heard at his campaign rallies prior to his election in 2016.

During his four years as president, approximately 600 kilometers were completed, although most of these sections were improvements to existing fences.

For Republicans, the billionaire’s program worked, but Biden’s arrival in the White House with the promise of a “more humane” immigration policy created a knock-on effect.

The spring was marked by record arrests on the 3,200-kilometer-long southern border of the United States.

In May, some 180,000 people were arrested after trespassing, the highest number in 15 years.

The opposition accuses the vice president, Kamala Harris, in charge of managing irregular migration, of ignoring the “crisis”.

The governor of Texas decreed in mid-June that the state will continue to build the border wall. And the Republican Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, just announced that she will send dozens of her state’s National Guard soldiers to the border, despite being more than 2,000 kilometers north away.

Democrats accuse Republicans of political manipulation and assure that the increase in migrants at the border is due to many factors, while recalling the political controversy of the separation of families imposed by Trump.

Under his presidency, nearly 4,000 migrant children were separated from their families. As of early June, more than 2,000 had yet to be reunited with their loved ones.

– “Clown” –

“For four years, Republicans have been silent while Trump he sabotaged our immigration system, “Democratic Party spokesman Ammar Moussa said Wednesday, calling the former president’s visit a” clown show. “

Banned from social media since the assault on the Capitol by his supporters on January 6, Trump he maintains a lot of influence in his party. And he is determined to continue to have weight in American politics.

After months of being almost silent, his schedule is speeding up. The real estate mogul returned to his classic rallies last Saturday in Ohio, the start of his campaign for the November 2022 parliamentary and local midterm elections.

In front of thousands of supporters, he repeated his unfounded accusations of “theft” in the election that he lost to Biden. And he hinted that he will seek a new candidacy for the next presidential elections. He will have another big rally this Saturday in Sarasota, Florida.