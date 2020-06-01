In the face of protests outside the White House for the death of George Floyd, President Donald trump had to be transferred to a bunker to protect it.

The New York Times revealed that Secret Service agents, concerned about the safety of Trump, they abruptly took him to underground bunker that was used in the past during terrorist attacks.

At no time was the President of the United States or any member of his family in danger, but they were taken to the bunker after protests that have turned violent for two nights in a row outside the White House.

Why was Trump transferred to a bunker?

The same newspaper detailed that at some point the protesters threw bricks and bottles, so the police responded with pepper spray. According to an official, a barricade near the Treasury Department next to the White House was penetrated.

Until now, it was not revealed what was the specific reason that led the Secret Service to make the decision to transfer Trump to the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, as the underground bunker.

What is the role of the Presidential Emergency Operations Center?

Protect the President when the building is threatened or compromised. The moments in which it has been used:

September 11, 2001 when Vice President Dick Cheney was taken to the bunker as authorities feared that one of the planes hijacked by Al Qaeda might be headed for the White HousePresident George W. Bush, who was out of town until that night, was transferred there later after a false alarm from another plane threat.

Although the bunker not used often, it can resist a plane loaded with passengers crashing into the White House.

