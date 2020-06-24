In a vertiginous new episode of the pandemic in the United States, President Donald Trump proclaimed the expansion of a series of immigration restrictions to limit the entry of new foreign workers into the country. The scientific community in the United States is especially concerned about this decision.given that by prohibiting the issuance of certain categories of visas, such as the H-1B that is granted to academics and technology employees, it would mean a huge decline in the current competitiveness of Americans.

The blockade will be effective as of June 24, and will not be applied to workers who are currently in the country. However, despite the repercussions that this measure could entail, the Trump administration called it a plan to boost employment among Americans under the slogan “America First.”

According to the journal Nature, experts are criticizing the measure … but they are also concerned about the problems it could cause even during the pandemic, when requests for exemptions could hinder the entry of students, researchers and doctors to the United States who participate in the Covid-19 investigation. But also when according to official figures from the National Science Foundation, In 2019, 30% of the science and technology workforce in the United States were foreigners.

“The bottom line is that suspending the processing of H-1B visas is going to have an impact on American research and American innovation and the ability of the United States to train and teach its scientific workforce portfolio,” Nature Lizbet explained to Nature. Boroughs, associate vice president of federal relations for the Association of American Universities.

The measure will be temporary and it seems that it will last until December 31. The blockade will also curb the issuance of H-2B, H-4, L-1 and J-1 visas and residence cards, known as green cards.