15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, will sign this Thursday an executive order on social networks, 48 ​​hours after Twitter began verifying the content of some of his messages, the White House reported.

The White House spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany announced to journalists the president’s intentions. However, it did not offer details on the content of the order.

Twitter linked this Tuesday for the first time a message from Trump with verified information that contradicted what the president had published. This procedure is common in the social network but until now it had not been applied to the president.

Trump accused Twitter of interference in the elections to the White House. He said he was not going to allow him to censor his “freedom of expression.” In addition, this Wednesday he announced his intention to “regulate or close” social networks.

The facts

The Twitter alert came after Trump shared a message saying that voting by mail in the November presidential election would inevitably have fraudulent consequences and would lead to rigged elections.

The president reacted this way to the decision of the governor of California, the democrat Gavin Newsom, of mail ballots to all voters registered from the state. This, as an exceptional measure in the face of the pandemic situation by COVID-19.

“Access the data on voting by mail here”, was the message that, in blue and preceded by an exclamation point, Twitter embedded under Trump’s tweets.

By clicking on the alert, the social network redirects to another page within the platform in which it appears in bold letters: “Trump assures without proof that voting by mail will lead to electoral fraud”, and media sources are cited as CNN and the Washington Post.

Twitter is the most used social network by Trump. Through it, he communicates directly with his supporters without going through the traditional media filter. There he accumulates more than 80 million followers.