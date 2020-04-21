The suspension of all immigration would add to temporary travel restrictions that his administration has already imposed on most of Europe, China, Mexico, Canada, Iran and South Korea.

United States.- President Donald Trump announced Monday night that he would sign an executive order to suspend the immigration to United States, under the argument of protecting the jobs of its citizens and before the coronavirus.

“In light of the ‘invisible enemy’ attack (as Trump calls COVID-19), as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American citizens, I will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States,” The president wrote in his account on the Twitter social network.



Such a measure would create immediate legal challenges, since it would be an extraordinary use of the Executive Power, said The Hill, in addition to implying effects on the human rights of immigrants.

Also, although Trump and the White House have not given more details, the suspension of all immigration it would add to the temporary travel restrictions that his administration has already imposed on most of Europe, China, Mexico, Canada, Iran and South Korea.

These travel restrictions occurred in the context of the COVID-19 And now Trump’s speech adds an element present since his 2016 presidential campaign: the “protection” of jobs in United States, which due to the pandemic have been reduced by 22 million, according to the latest official figures.