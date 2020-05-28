United States President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social networks 48 hours after Twitter tagged some of his tweets that he considered misleading.

Trump is preparing to order the revision of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Google from being responsible for the material published by its users, according to the draft of an executive order and a source familiar with the situation.

The news about the decree came out after Trump threatened to shut down websites whom he accused of repressing conservative voices, after a dispute with Twitter.

The firm decided to tag the president’s tweets about unfounded claims of vote-by-mail fraud with a warning inviting readers to verify their claims.

The text of the order could change before it is completed. On Wednesday, officials said Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies on Thursday. However, it was not included in the official agenda published by the White House.

When asked about the information, the White House, Facebook and Twitter declined to comment. Google’s YouTube video service also didn’t immediately comment.

The shares of Twitter fell more than 4%, those of Facebook almost 2% and those of Google, 1%.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on the company’s website Wednesday night that the president’s tweets “could confuse people and lead them to believe they don’t have to register to vote.”

“Our intention is to connect the conflicting statement points and display the disputed information so that people can judge for themselves,” said Dorsey.

Steve DelBianco, president of NetChoice, a trade group that has Twitter, Facebook and Google among its members, said that “the president is trampling on the first amendment by threatening the fundamental rights to freedom of expression of social media platforms.”

The initiative “encourages foreign governments to control expression on the internet,” DelBianco said in a statement Thursday.

The executive order would require the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to propose and clarify the regulations under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a federal law that largely exempts internet platforms from legal liability for the material that its users publish.

Such changes could expose technology companies to more lawsuits.