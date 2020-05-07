15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, affirmed this Wednesday that his Government will ask the Supreme Court to annul the medical coverage law known as Obamacare, despite the fact that the Secretary of Justice, William Barr, suggested ruling out the idea due to pandemic.

The Trump administration is backing a lawsuit that demands the annulment of the Affordable Care Act. The complaint was filed in 2018 before the US Supreme Court by the Republican states, led by Texas.

Trump’s statement is given the same day as the deadline for the Justice Department to present a report on it, the Univisión news network points out. Likewise, it occurs in the midst of the public health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially when many Americans need health coverage more than ever.

Barr this week warned senior government officials to change their stance on Obamacare. In his opinion, the government should stop insisting that the entire law be annulled, the CNN channel reported.

Trump, however, said that his government will maintain the same position.

“We are not going to do anything. In other words, we will continue with the group, with Texas and the group. ” This was announced by the US president to a group of reporters in the Oval Office of the White House. “Obamacare is a mess, but we’ve made it barely acceptable“

When asked about Barr’s recommendation, Trump replied that “he knew nothing about that suggestion.”

“I think I’ve talked a lot about this with Bill Barr. We are in full sync with the various states that want to see a better (system) of health care, ”said the president.

Waiting

The Texas-led lawsuit argues that Obamacare became invalid after Congress removed the fine the law provided for those without health insurance. The defense is made up of a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general and the House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case at the start of its next term in October. However, it has not yet set dates for the presentation of arguments, Politico said. The highest court is unlikely to deal with the case before the November 3 presidential election. The Supreme Court upheld the law in two important previous appeals.

About 20 million Americans got health coverage through Obamacare. Several million more people are expected to benefit from Medicaid, especially in states where the requirements were modified to cover more low-income adults.

In a document released Wednesday, House Democrats said the coronavirus pandemic was proof of the need to keep the law as it is.

The pandemic has left more than 20 million people unemployed in the United States. In many of these cases, it has also left workers without the health coverage they received through their employers.