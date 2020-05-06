Photo: Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial Washington DC. May 2020. EFE / EPA / Oliver Contreras

WASHINGTON, USA – The White House confirmed Tuesday that it plans to dismantle its response team to COVID-19, which would leave the Government without a centralized crisis room at a time when experts warn that the number of deaths from coronavirus. It could double in the next three months.

The response team, which includes respected health experts such as Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, is expected to gradually scale down their operations in the next month and finally distribute them to different government agencies, US Vice President Mike explained today. Pence.

“We are thinking of Memorial Day (May 25) or the beginning of June as the date when we could start the transition, so that our agencies begin to manage our national response in a more traditional way,” he said in remarks. to the press.

THE END OF THE CRISIS ROOM

Pence, who chairs the White House response team, stressed that, by the end of May or the beginning of June, the government expects the picture to be “very different” from the current one, with the peak in the number of cases already exceeded and more than half of the country’s states in the process of gradual de-escalation.

However, the announcement comes only a day after a model predicting the evolution of the pandemic that the White House often looks at updated its calculations to forecast that the crisis will leave some 135,000 deaths in the United States by 4 of August.

That projection, from the University of Washington Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), implies that the number of deaths from COVID-19 would almost double in the next three months compared to the current figure, of more than 70 thousand deaths.

US President Donald Trump himself admitted last Sunday that the pandemic could leave up to 100,000 deaths, but at the same time defended the efforts of multiple states to gradually eliminate confinement measures.

A MIX OF EXPERTS

Created at the end of January, the coronavirus task force is made up of about twenty senior officials from different US government agencies, who have sometimes clashed with the advice of health experts such as Fauci or Birx.

The recommendations of that working group have not always pleased Trump, eager to revive the economy, and Fauci has repeatedly contradicted the president, the last one on Monday, when he said in an interview that there is “no scientific evidence” of that the coronavirus arose in a Chinese laboratory.

However, the breakup of the task force does not amount to a formal dismissal of Fauci, who may continue to head the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Allergies, or Birx, who, before coordinating the group, was leading the efforts of the United States to end the AIDS in the world.

KUSHNER CONTINUES

What is expected to continue, according to The New York Times, is a second task force led by Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, which is focused among other issues on overseeing the development of therapeutic COVID-19 treatments. .

Kushner’s team is made up in part of volunteers from private consultants with little experience in the issues they deal with, which has exacerbated the problems of the US government in delivering supplies to the country’s hospitals, the newspaper reported Tuesday. The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, a vaccine expert, Rick Bright, filed a complaint against the government on Tuesday in which he claimed that he was fired from his job at the US Department of Health for political reasons, after expressing his concern about Trump’s desire to promote hydroxychloroquine as a treatment like COVID-19.

Meanwhile, states like Texas and Georgia continued their gradual reopening of businesses while the one most affected by the pandemic, New York, warned them of the “human cost” that a return to normality can take too quickly, in the words of the New York governor.

The cost of the pandemic in that state reached an even more serious level on Monday night, when New York published an updated list of its deceased in nursing homes that includes more than 1,700 people who had not been previously counted, bringing it to 4,800. the dead in those adult care centers. EFE, Lucia Leal