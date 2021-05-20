Trump to change headquarters for the summer

15 minutes. Former US President Donald Trump has moved from his mansion in South Florida to his golf club in New Jersey, where he plans to spend the summer, CNN confirmed Wednesday.

Trump made the move a week ago, after spending the last few months in Mar-a-Lago, the exclusive property in Palm Beach (Florida). The former president turned the property into his residence after leaving the White House last January.

According to CNN, members of the office established by Trump after his stint as President have also moved to the Bedminster golf club (New Jersey), from where they will work this summer, although they will also make regular visits to the magnate’s offices in New Jersey. York.

Bedminster is about 70 kilometers from the Big Apple and Trump has already spent numerous weekends there during his time as president.

This small town in New Jersey will for a few months become the epicenter of conservative politics in the United States, in which Trump maintains enormous influence.

Since January, numerous figures from the Republican Party have traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with the former president or receive his support for upcoming electoral races and Trump has hosted numerous events to raise funds for candidates and political causes, which now they will move to the northeastern United States.

Investigation criminal

According to CNN, Trump plans to participate on May 22 in one of those events aimed at raising money for the political action group (“SuperPAC”, as they are known in the US) Make America Great Again Action, which leads what was one of his campaign’s top advisers, Corey Lewandowski.

Trump confirmed last month that he is “100% considering” running in the 2024 presidential election and is contemplating as his possible vice presidential candidate for Florida governor, Ron De Santis, one of his most staunch allies.

Meanwhile, the New York tycoon continues to be investigated in his home state for alleged fraud committed by his business conglomerate.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she will join the Manhattan district attorney’s office in a criminal investigation against Trump’s company.

This new aspect of the investigation focuses on whether the Trump conglomerate misled lenders and insurance companies about the value of the properties and whether it paid the corresponding taxes for the transactions it carried out.

James’ notification to the organization brings a new level of legal risk for the former president, facing his possible candidacy for the next presidential elections, since the attorney general can now request criminal sanctions as part of the investigation.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is examining millions of pages of documents that include Trump’s tax returns.