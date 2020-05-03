15 minutes. US President Donald Trump anticipated this Friday that he will participate on July 3, the day before the commemoration of US Independence, in a celebration with fireworks on Mount Rushmore.

The monument is famous for the faces of four former Presidents – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt – carved out of a granite hillside of the mountain located in South Dakota.

Since 2009 it has not hosted this show due to the danger of forest fires.

“I will go there on July 3 and they will have great fireworks,” said the president in an interview with radio presenter Dan Bongino, collected by local media.

Trump noted that “for 20 years or so, (fireworks there) have not been allowed for environmental reasons.”

“Do you believe that? Everything is stone,” added the ruler.

Not significant

The fireworks show has not been held since 2009, when a plague of pine beetles struck the Black Hills National Forest, which surrounds the monument, increasing the fire danger in the area.

But a study by the National Park Service (NPS) on the proposal to carry out the celebration on July 3 determined that the fireworks would have a “not significant” impact, according to a report signed on April 24, the which details that this show “would not constitute an impairment of the resources or values” of the national monument, said the website of that agency.

According to the NPS, on May 6 last year, the secretary of the interior signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, to evaluate the return of the fireworks there.

Local media indicated that the president will resume his travels this week after spending several weeks in the White House following the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic. This weekend he will head to Camp David, the presidential resting place in the state of Maryland, and next week he plans to move to Arizona.