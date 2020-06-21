The American President is in an adverse situation to obtain his reelection. Some polls already keep him a long way from Joe Biden

Aztec TV –

UNITED STATES.- The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said on Saturday, in the middle of the electoral campaign, that in the next few days he will announce new restrictions at visas for block entry of certain foreign workers and protect Americans who struggle with a working market devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

« We are going to announce something tomorrow or the next day regarding visas, » the Republican president told Fox News Channel.

When asked if there would be exclusions from new restrictionsTrump said very few.

« They are necessary for large companies that have certain people who have been arriving for a long time, but very little exclusion, » said the president, who declined to give more details.

Critics of Trump have said the president is willing to use the pandemic to achieve his goal of limiting immigration to the United States. His tough stance on immigration is central to his speech in his reelection campaign.

Major U.S. companies, particularly in the tech sector, have urged Trump to refrain from blocking the flow of foreign workers who come to the United States, saying it would harm the economy.

His position regarding the pandemic, the economic effects and the police crisis has put the US president in an adverse situation to obtain his reelection. Some polls already keep him a long way from Joe Biden, a former vice president of the United States.