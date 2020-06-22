(Bloomberg) – President Donald Trump’s plan to restrict employment-based visas could affect some 240,000 people seeking to work in the United States. In all industries, from technology to finance and hospitality.

Trump said in a Fox News interview on Saturday that he will announce new restrictions on various work visas on Sunday or Monday. The plan will not affect certain workers already in the United States, he added.

There will be very few restrictions, Trump said when asked about the upcoming rules on several different categories of visas, including the H-1B program for highly skilled workers, the L-1 program for managers who transfer within their companies, and visas. H-2B for temporary non-farm workers.

“In some cases, you must have restrictions. You need them for large companies where they have certain people who have been reaching for a long time, « he said.

One possibility under consideration would restrict people from entering the United States in visa categories, including the H-1B program, for 180 days, Bloomberg News reported June 12, citing two people familiar with the proposal. Workers who were granted those visas but remain outside the country may not be able to enter until the order expires.

The measure would affect hundreds of companies and thousands of people: in fiscal year 2019, the H-1B visa was granted to approximately 133 thousand workers who started working for the first time in a company. More than 12,000 people received L-1 visas on initial applications, and more than 98,000 people received H-2B visas. With few exceptions, Trump’s plan could affect more than 240,000 applicants based only on these three categories of work visa.

Trump tweeted at the height of the coronavirus pandemic that he planned to « temporarily suspend immigration to the United States. » Industry groups, such as the United States Chamber of Commerce and the Information Technology Industry Council, wrote to Trump to express concern that the restrictions would disrupt business and hamper growth.

In recent years, the administration has moved to adjust the H-1B program, and the application approval rate has decreased. The technology industry has relied on H-1B visas to recruit foreign talent, particularly in the fields of science and engineering. Critics say some companies have abused the program to displace American workers.

Original Note: Trump to Order New Restrictions on H-1B Visas by Monday (1)

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.