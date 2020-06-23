The President of the United States, Donald Trump, threatened this Tuesday with up to 10 years in prison for those who vandalize monuments and historical statues through the application of federal laws, also retroactively

« I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalize or destroy any monument, statue or other federal property in the USA with up to 10 years of prison, through the Veterans Memorials Preservation Law or any other legislation that may be pertinent, « the president wrote this morning on his Twitter account.

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran´s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent ….. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

To which he added that this action, which will be carried out through an executive order that he said he will sign shortly, will have a retroactive effect, so those who have committed this type of action before will also be punished.

This decision comes after, in the context of racial protests in recent weeks, numerous statues of historical figures have been attacked.

The main objective of the protesters have been the Confederate symbols – defenders of slavery during the Civil War – that abound especially in the southern states, but statues of the Spanish conquerors or of the « founding fathers » of States have also been attacked United.

Trump today called these protesters « anarchists and whatnot » before leaving the White House for Arizona to visit the border with Mexico, saying « if states can’t control them, » he is ready to help.

The drop that filled the glass could have been an action on Monday night a few meters from the White House, when federal police officers prevented with charges that a group of protesters demolished the statue in which former President Andrew Jackson (1829-1837) appears. ) riding a horse that stands on its two hind legs, in Lafayette Park, located in front of the main entrance of the presidential residence.

The protesters had already placed ropes and chains on the equestrian statue when policemen dispersed the protest using tear gas.

The Jackson statue stands in Lafayette Park, which has been the epicenter of racial protests in Washington because of its location, right in front of the President’s residence.