▲ Terrence Floyd (center) attended a vigil yesterday at the site where his brother, George, was killed by police last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After thanking those who have taken to the streets to demand justice, he asked for peace to prevail.Photo Afp

David brooks

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. 24

New York. Donald Trump declared yesterday that he will use military force against citizens of this country to suppress the massive – and largely peaceful – expressions of dissent by proclaiming himself as the president of law and order.

In statements at the White House, the commander-in-chief ordered governors and mayors to dominate the streets in the face of the revolts that occurred over the past week. If a city or state refuses to take the necessary actions to defend the life and property of its residents, I will deploy the United States military and quickly resolve the problem for them, he warned.

Trump indicated that he will use his authority under the Insurrection Act of 1807, which states that the president can deploy military force to suppress insurrections, civil disorder and rebellion. But, immediately, experts in laws pointed out that this legislation establishes that the Executive can only use it if requested by the governors, and several of them – including those of New York, Maryland and Illinois – rejected that option last night.

As the President spoke, federal forces – the Secret Service, the military police, and even horse-mounted forces – suddenly proceeded to suppress hundreds of protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets who had spoken peacefully for hours in the vicinity of the White House, all part of a choreographed act by Trump.

At the conclusion of his comments, he left the White House on foot surrounded by security elements and helicopters flying, to walk a block through Lafayette Park – passing where protesters had been forcefully expelled minutes before – to pose before the cameras in front to the historic Church of San Juan with a Bible in hand. After a few photos alone, he invited the attorney general, Bill Barr, and other officials – all white – to stand by him for more photos.

Shortly after, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, Mariann Edgar Budde, who oversees that church, declared indignation, repudiated the act as an abuse of sacred symbols and antithetical to everything we represent, condemned the use of force to expel protesters from the around the church and reported that the White House did not warn of the visit.

Trump, in a few words in the Rose Garden, blamed professional anarchists and Antifa for the violent protests that have savagely hit innocent people, and warned that those acts will be stopped right now.

The phrase president of law and order is the slogan that Richard Nixon used for his election in 1968.

Hours earlier, Trump railed against governors in a teleconference in which – according to a leaked recording to the media – he told them that they have to arrest people … They have to dominate. If they don’t dominate, they are wasting time; they are going to run over them, they are going to look like a group of imbeciles. At another point he pointed out: it is a movement. If they don’t crush it, it will get worse and worse. The only time it is successful is when you are weak, and most of you are.

Meanwhile, an independent autopsy requested by George Floyd’s family concluded – unlike that of the county’s coroner – that the African-American died of suffocation that led to a lack of blood circulation to the brain caused by the white policeman’s knee on his neck in Minneapolis. The victim’s family requested an end to the looting and other acts of violence.

Anger on the streets

On the seventh day of massive protests against official racist violence and police brutality sparked by the murder of Floyd on Monday last week, generally peaceful mass mobilizations continued across the country: from Oakland, New York, Minneapolis, Nashville, and Portland. , to Birmingham and Philadelphia, among dozens more, with activists who say they will not tire of protesting until real change and full justice are achieved in the Floyd case.

After a night marked by violent incidents, on Sunday, between some groups of protesters and the authorities, pints, looting and more, despite control measures including curfews, the debate intensified both among protesters and among political figures. on tactics and the use of violence against police and property.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill De Blasio first announced a curfew – almost every major city in the country had already done so over the weekend – on Monday night, after clashes and looting in the Soho areas and in Brooklyn.

The mayor’s daughter was among those arrested shortly after her father insisted that many of the most violent were not residents of the city. Cuomo stated that the number of police officers would be increased at night from 4,000 to 8,000 and that he would contemplate activating the National Guard if that was not enough (this, before Trump’s words).

In Washington, the protests became increasingly conflictive yesterday night and early morning, with several fires in buildings and structures around the park in front of the White House: the Secret Service and municipal police safeguarded the perimeter of the presidential headquarters and finally employed tear gas and bursts of light and sound to clear the area. For the first time in memory, the White House was left in the dark by turning off all the lights on the side facing the main gates on Pennsylvania Avenue, and the President remained silent before the public.

Meanwhile, words from more than half a century ago that sound contemporary again circulate, such as those of Reverend Martin Luther King, who affirmed: riots are the language of the unheard and that in 1967 he explained that our nation’s summers of riots are caused by the delayed winters of our nation. And, as the United States delays justice, we are in a position to have these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention.

More than 5,600 people have been arrested across the country since the protests broke out, according to an Ap agency count, with New York and Los Angeles having the highest numbers.

.