Twitter on Tuesday concealed a new tweet from the President of the United States, Donald Trump, because he considered that he « failed to comply » with the social network’s rules regarding « abusive behavior » by threatening to use force against protesters in the federal capital.

The San Francisco-based company, which had already tagged Trump comments last month as misleading and promoters of violence, determined that Trump’s tweet « may be in the public interest, » allowing the president’s supporters to read it at click on the text that covers it.

« There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington DC as long as I am president. If they try, they will face great force! » Wrote the president, amid protests across the country for weeks against police brutality and the racism.

Trump alluded in his tweet to the recently created police-free zone by protesters in Seattle, which has sparked outrage among conservatives.

On Monday, activists had painted the acronym « BHAZ » for « Black House Autonomous Zone » in English at the Saint John Episcopal Church near the White House. But the police quickly dispersed the small group.

Early Tuesday, the police force blocked streets near the White House as Trump flew out by helicopter to meet with supporters in Arizona.

Before publishing the controversial tweet, Trump had announced arrests and up to 10 years in prison for those who vandalized any federal property, after protesters tried Monday to tear down the statue of a 19th-century slave president near the White House.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany denounced Twitter’s move, paradoxically using the social network: « Let’s be clear about what just happened. Twitter labeled it as ‘abusive behavior’ that the President of the United States said he would abide by the law. « , wrote.

« Twitter says that it is ‘abusive’ to prevent rioters from taking over the territory by force to establish a lawless zone in our capital, » he added.

– « Threat of harm » –

Twitter told . on Tuesday that it took action on Trump’s tweet because it violated company policy with « a threat of harm against an identifiable group. »

The decision to hide another Trump tweet intensifies a battle between the White House and social media, which Trump has accused of bias against conservative politicians.

The US president, who has 82.4 million followers on Twitter and uses this network intensively daily, signed a decree at the end of May to limit the freedom of social networks to decide on their content.

The Trump administration has also signaled that it wants to reform a law that gives internet service providers immunity from content posted by others, a move that can lead to much litigation.

Twitter’s policy towards world leaders in most cases requires that posts be tagged that violate social media standards, limiting their reach and preventing others from tagging or liking them.

But leave the tweets available in case they relate to « current issues of public importance. »

In late May, Twitter concealed a tweet from Trump about protests following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of white police officers on the grounds that he was « advocating violence. »

A few days earlier, the network had tagged two tweets from the president about voting by mail labeled « Verify the data. » A platform spokesman then pointed out that they contained « potentially misleading information about the voting process. »

