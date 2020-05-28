American President Donald Trump first threatened to shut down social media platforms after Twitter issued a warning about the veracity of information published by the president.

Battle between the president and social media companies is not today’s

Photo: BBC News Brasil

The battle between the president and social media companies is not today. But Trump’s rhetorical escalation indicates that the scenario will intensify further with the approaching U.S. presidential elections in November.

On Tuesday evening, Trump’s tweets pointing to alleged postal vote fraud in the United States were accompanied by a link to what Twitter called “postal vote facts.”

This link, which did not appear to all users of the platform, leads to a page that disputes the president’s claims based on reports from two media outlets that Trump considers enemies: CNN and the Washington Post.

It didn’t take long for the president to react on his profile on the social network: “Twitter is completely attacking freedom of expression, and I, as president, will not let that happen.”

The following morning, Trump spiked his speech in a series of tweets:

“Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservative voices.”

“We are going to tightly regulate them, or close them, before allowing that to happen.”

“We saw what they tried to do, but failed, in 2016 (the year of their election).”

“We cannot allow a more sophisticated version of that to happen again, any more than we can allow postal votes to take place on a large scale in the country.”

“That would be a ‘general release’ for cheating, fraud and theft of votes.”

“Whoever cheated the most would win.”

Conspiracy theories

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has resisted pressure to remove Trump tweets from the network

Photo: BBC News Brasil

But would Trump get these threats off the ground?

It is unlikely that the US Congress would approve changes in legislation that would tightly regulate or close social media platforms.

The president speaks of freedom of expression, but as a private company, Twitter is free to establish its policies on what is appropriate on its platform.

In any case, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey estimates that this is undoubtedly the beginning of a battle that will continue at least until the American presidential election in November.

In recent days, the businessman has been under strong pressure to act against Trump’s tweets. He has now acted, but not in a very expected way.

There is a furor over the way the American president has used Twitter to endorse conspiracy theories without evidence about one of his critics, TV presenter and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough.

Trump has repeatedly stated that the death of an assistant to his opponent, Lori Klausutis, in an accident in 2001, is an unexplained case that should be reopened by the police.

This prompted Klausutis’ widower to write to executive Jack Dorsey asking that the president’s tweets be removed because they caused his family pain.

So far, Dorsey has refused to remove them from the air on the grounds that the president’s profile would have protected status because it is a public record.

Nor was there any initiative to correct any inaccuracies in his tweets.

But the strategy of adding fact-checking links to Trump’s post-vote votes seems to fit into a new Twitter policy to protect the elections.

This should serve as a warning to users not to post or share content that may interfere with elections or affect voter participation.

Already on Facebook, the page of the American president also publishes accusations without evidence about voting in the mail or his opponent Joe Scarborough, but there was no link to check facts or restrictions on sharing.

This does not mean, however, that Facebook is off Trump’s radar.

Last week, the president tweeted: “The radical left is in control and in complete control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google.” And he signaled that he intended to “remedy this illegal situation”.

There are reports in the American media that the White House may create a commission to investigate the matter.

Finally, any measure that social media companies take on their most famous and controversial user will be bound to contradict either side (or both).

See too:

Coronavirus prevents parents from seeking surrogate babies in Ukraine



BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.