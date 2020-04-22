President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to order the destruction of every Iranian ship harassing American ships, a week after the Navy reported that Iranian speedboats harassed their ships in the Persian Gulf.

Trump made the threat by tweet, without reference to any specific incident. The White House did not immediately provide details. The Fifth Fleet of the US Navy, anchored in Bahrain, referred any questions to the Pentagon, which in turn forwarded them to the White House.

I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

Shortly before Trump’s tweet, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it had placed the country’s first military satellite into orbit, unveiling what experts say has been a secret space program. The advance raised suspicions that Iran could use that technology to increase the capacity of its intercontinental ballistic missiles. For now Iran has only short and intermediate range missiles.

General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, accused Trump of “bravado” and declared that he should better dedicate himself to serving the US military suffering from coronavirus. As of last week, there were more than 2,600 coronavirus sufferers in the US military, and at least two of them died.

“Today, Americans must do their best to save coronavirus-infected soldiers instead of insulting others,” Shekarchi said, according to the ISNA news agency.



Ships Iranians and Americans have occasionally approached in the Persian Gulf, in incidents that the United States calls unprofessional, but almost never aggravate or degenerate in exchange of fire. Tehran views the presence of US forces there as a threat to its security.

Last Wednesday, the United States Navy denounced that ships Revolutionary Guard were repeatedly approached ships Americans in a threatening way. The ships Americans – including the USS Paul Hamilton, a destroyer and the USS Lewis B. Puller – were escorted by Apache helicopters in international waters, the navy said in a statement.