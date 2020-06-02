“These are not acts of peaceful protest, they are acts of domestic terrorism,” President Donald Trump said Monday, in a message to the nation from the White House, minutes before the curfew in force in the capital. of the United States, before a new night of protests across the country in rejection of the death in Minneapolis of the African American George Floyd at the hands of the police, which two autopsies have described Monday as homicide. If the state governors do not end the violence, he has warned, he will use the Army “to solve the problem for them.”

“I mobilize all available federal resources, civil and military,” he announced from the Rose Garden of the White House. In his first message to the country since protests over racial violence have gripped the country, the president has said he is preparing a display of force that will “dominate the streets” until “violence is quelled.” As the police sprayed tear gas at the hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House, they have warned that they deploy the Army to end the “rebellion.”

“I am your president of law and order,” Donald Trump has told Americans. And he has accused of orchestrating the riots of “professional anarchists”, “violent hordes” and, again, the Antifa movement, a diffuse network of anti-fascist militancy groups, which this weekend threatened to designate as a terrorist organization.

In the city of Washington, the only territory where he can do so without first consulting with state governors, the president has ordered the deployment of a military police battalion, according to the Defense Department. It is a unit of between 200 and 500 soldiers from Fort Bragg, in North Carolina. In Minnesota, the epicenter of protests, and in other states, governors have declined the president’s offer, and have decided to draw on their own National Guard troops.

After concluding the speech, without accepting questions from journalists, the police have cleared protesters outside the White House with riot gear so that the president could visit, together with his daughter Ivanka and other advisers, the nearby church of St John, where a fire broke out Sunday night. In a few minutes they have returned to the residence. Trump has warned that the curfew in the city, advanced this Monday at seven in the afternoon, will be enforced with a strong hand.

In a country in flames due to the racial protests that have lasted for seven nights, for thirty cities, President Trump maintains a strong hand and the same Monday morning he had urged the “weak” governors of the States to use force to regain control of the streets. “You have to dominate. If you don’t dominate, you are wasting time. They are going to override you, you are going to be like a handful of imbeciles, “Trump told the governors during a collective call from the White House Emergency Room, according to an audio of the meeting obtained by CBS.

Trump walks past a graffiti-covered wall Monday. On video, the audio of the call between Trump and the governors. PHOTO: REUTERS | VIDEO: EPV

“You have to arrest people, and you have to prosecute them, and they have to go to jail for long periods of time,” he added. “We are doing it in Washington DC. We are going to do something that people have never seen before. ” The president called the rioters “scum” and said Minnesota, the epicenter of protests after the death of African-American policeman George Floyd, has become “a laughingstock worldwide.”

They attended the conference call, in addition to the governors, police officers and the National Security team. There was also the attorney general William Barr, who for months has assumed the role of executor of the president’s tougher agenda. Barr explained to the governors, according to the Associated Press, that a team of counter-terrorism agents will be deployed to locate the agitators.

“You have to be tougher,” Trump told them. And he pressured them to deploy the National Guard, which he attributed to improving the situation Sunday night in the city of Minneapolis, where protests over Floyd’s death began. The president deduced that cities such as New York, Los Angeles or Philadelphia, where violent episodes were recorded on Sunday, should follow suit.

Already on Saturday, before traveling to Florida to witness the launch of the SapceX company rocket to the International Space Station, the president had put pressure on the governors of the States. “They must be tougher and being tougher they will honor their memory,” he said, referring to Floyd. On Twitter, Trump has been accusing the far left of the riots. “They are the antifascists and the extreme left. Don’t blame others! ”He said.

On Sunday night, the sixth day of protests against racism in the security forces, at least 25 large cities in the country decreed the curfew in the face of increasing intensity of the unrest. Images like those of a historic church on fire in front of the White House or the Army patrolling the streets of Santa Monica served as symbols that the protest is still far from subsiding.