On the 7th day of anti-racism demonstrations, the president criticizes inaction of governors and promises to send thousands of soldiers to end unrest. Trump’s visit to the church is criticized as an attempt at self-promotion. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to send the armed forces to contain anti-racism protests in the country, which continued for the seventh consecutive night on Monday. The White House leader said he would deploy thousands of soldiers to the streets of Washington, as well as send troops to states where the situation would be out of control.

Donald Trump poses for photographers with a Bible in front of St. John’s Church in Washington

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The demonstrations in several cities across the country began after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being asphyxiated by a police officer in the city of Minneapolis. An independent autopsy performed at the University of Michigan confirmed death by asphyxiation.

The most intense protests in recent decades in the United States have spread to dozens of cities, including Los Angeles and New York.

After being criticized for silencing about the crisis that erupted after Floyd’s death, Trump made a statement to the nation on Monday in the White House garden as police dispersed tear gas demonstrators peacefully outside outside with tear gas bombs.

“I am sending thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military teams and law enforcement officers to end protests, looting, vandalism, aggression and arbitrary destruction of property,” said the president.

He called the riots in the capital the night before a “total disgrace” and asked governors “to take control of the streets”. “If a city or state refuses to take the necessary actions to defend the lives and property of its residents, I will send the U.S. Armed Forces and quickly resolve the problem for them.”

During the speech, police dispersed a crowd around the White House so that Trump could walk down the street to St. John’s Church, which was partially hit by fire and spray paint the night before.

On the spot, Trump posed for photographers with a Bible in hand, in front of the church windows covered with siding. The attitude was severely criticized by political opponents and ecclesiastical authorities.

“He is using the American Armed Forces against the American people,” said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. “He attacked peaceful protesters with tear gas bombs and rubber bullets. For a photo. For our children, for the soul of our country, we must defeat him.”

The bishop of the local diocese in Washington, Michael Curry, accused Trump of using the church visit to promote himself. “In doing so, he used the church building and the Holy Bible for party-political purposes,” he said via Twitter.

Washington’s episcopal bishop, Mariann Budde, said she was “outraged” by Trump’s visit, saying he was not allowed to do so.

Regarding the police action against the protesters, the White House reported that the police acted to liberate the area before the curfew in the capital.

RC / afp / rtr

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

On ‘live’ with STF action targets, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’



Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.