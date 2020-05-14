Donald Trump, President of the USA USA (Photo: Hemeroteca Pl)

The tension between the world’s greatest powers it soared at the expense of the coronavirus pandemic, that Trump has described as a “Chinese plague”.

“I have a very good relationship (with Xi), but it’s just that right now I do not want to speak with him”, Trump told Fox Business Network, saying he is “very disappointed” by the Chinese handling of the pandemic.

Asked if the United States could retaliate, Trump did not elaborate but warned in a threatening tone: “There are many things that we could do. We could do things. We could cut off any relationship. “

“If we did, what could happen?” Trump said. “We would save $ 500 billion if we cut the entire relationship.”

Tension between the United States and China has escalated in recent weeks due to exchanges of accusations about the origin of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 300,000 people.

Trump has said that Beijing covered up the real magnitude of the outbreak, It originated in late 2019 in Wuhan City, central China, allowing it to spread.

The government of the Asian giant denies that accusation, and insists that it transmitted all available information to the World Health Organization as soon as possible.

Trump insisted on his allegations during the interview with Fox. “It all came from China and they should have stopped it,” he said.

“It is very sad what happened in the world and in our country with all those deaths, “he added.

Hacking allegations

The fight between the United States and China over the pandemic raises questions about the trade deal partial reached in January and that established a truce in its tariff war.

At the beginning of the week, Trump ruled out renegotiating the deal after press reports that China wanted to reopen the talks.

On Friday, China’s top negotiator Liu He spoke on the phone with his American counterparts, and then He said both sides agreed to implement the first phase of the agreement.

But the war of words is simmered. US officials stoke the fire by saying Chinese hackers are trying to gain data on coronavirus treatments and vaccines. They also warned that this attempt involves groups and people related to the Chinese government.

The FBI and the federal cyber security agency said China’s efforts pose a “significant threat” to the US response to COVID-19 when dozens of companies, institutes, and governments around the world are rushing to develop a vaccine.

Beijing rejects the allegations and considers that they seek to dirty the game at a time when it denied the American accusation that the coronavirus arose in a laboratory in Wuhan.

Asked by Fox Business about the reasons for that accusationTrump was less categorical than other times and even seemed to tone it down.

“We have a lot of information and it is not good. But, you know, the worst thing of all, whether it came from a laboratory or from a bat, is that it came from China and they must stop it, ”he said.