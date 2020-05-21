Photo: Armed civilians outside the Pennsylvania Capitol headquarters in Harrisburg, Michigan. protest against forced confinement due to coronavirus

WASHINGTON, USA – President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funds for the state of Michigan if he executes his decision to allow suffrage by mail as a way to avoid voter crowds during COVID-19 and due to other causes.

Michigan authorities on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in areas of the state affected by heavy rains that broke two dams and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Under the slogan “So no one has to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Michigan Secretary of State, Democrat Jocelyn Benson announced that the nearly eight million voters in the state will receive ballots to mail in both at the local primary on August 4 as in the November 3 general election.

“This was done illegally, without any authorization, by a dishonest secretary of state. I will ask that funds be withheld for Michigan if you want to continue this Election Fraud! ”Trump wrote on Twitter and directed his order to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Republicans supporting Trump’s re-election, who in recent days have expressed their support for the ruler and their rejection of Democrats by displaying weapons of war, claim that voting by mail will fraudulently favor Democrats.

05/20 / 2020.- Armed protesters participate in a protest to ask the state government to stop the quarantine orders for the coronavirus EFE / Jim Lo Scalzo

Trump won in Michigan in 2016 and in 2012 his predecessor former Democratic President Barack Obama did, and polls predict that this time the electoral support is in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, Obama’s vice president.

BIDEN IS PLAYING THE DECISIVE LATIN VOTE



Latinos were vital in Obama’s win in 2008 and 2012, and their lower turnout weighed on Hillary Clinton’s options in 2016.

Now, the uncertain support of Latinos, now the largest voting minority group, casts doubt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s options to win in November.

Voices of alarm about the lack of enthusiasm of Latinos for the campaign of the more than presumable Democratic candidate for the White House are increasingly heard.

“It is known that to win the elections you need to take 70% of the Latino vote,” explains the Democratic strategist José Dante Parra.

And there the concern of his party arises, since the latest Latino Decisions poll shows support for Biden of 59% of possible Hispanic voters, compared to 22% who would go to President Donald Trump, while the others were undecided .

“There is a long way to go to reach” 70%, says Parra, who collaborated in 2012 on the Obama campaign, which that year won 68% of Latino votes and four later garnered 71%, according to data from the Pew Study Center.

NUBARRONES IN THE SURVEYS

The Latino Decisions poll shows a worrying downward trend, because data from another poll conducted in mid-February by Latino Decisions pointed to a much larger difference, at 67% for Biden and 22% for Donald Trump.

And perhaps with that 67% it would not reach him, because it is the same figure that Hillary Clinton obtained in 2016, who also failed to promote the participation of Latinos, despite the fiery anti-immigrant speech of Trump.

The intention to vote is not encouraging either and in two months it fell from January to April (60% against 73%), in a figure that, in the end, always tend to be much lower on election day.

DOUBTS ABOUT BIDEN’S STRATEGY

Biden’s campaign “has a lot of work to do” with Hispanics, Peruvian Lorella Praeli, director for Hispanic affairs of the Hillary campaign in 2016, tells Efe.

“We still do not feel that our community is central to the strategy, but we are in mid-May and the campaign has the opportunity to rectify and redirect,” he said.

In this sense, and in the face of criticism from Latino activists, politicians and pressure groups about the absence of a plan for Latinos, Isabel Aldunate, Hispanic spokesperson for Biden, said that the campaign takes this community “seriously” and plans to invest “Substantial time and resources to compete for each vote.”

“Latinos are about to be the ones to make a difference in this election,” added Aldunate.

A long-standing problem for those seeking the so-called “Latino vote” with 32 million potential voters, is that this is a population fragmented both by origin and by the distinct interests of those who have lived decades in the country and who are younger citizens .

Biden has repeatedly said that in the first days of his first day in office he will send Congress “a bill that will give citizens a path to 11 million undocumented immigrants,” although he has warned that approval does not depend on him. .

But Praeli recalled that although the immigration issue is “very close” for almost 45% of Latino voters, immigration is not what defines this community, concerned about the same issues as all Americans: employment, the economy, education and health.

BIDEN DOES NOT CONVINCE AMONG YOUNG LATINOS

Another problem is the Latino youth captured by Bernie Sanders.

In the first appointments of the primary process, in the states where the Latino vote had more weight, Hispanics showed more affection for their main rival, “Uncle Bernie”, especially among the younger electorate. 61% of Latino voters are under the age of 35.

And in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, with the campaign practically paralyzed, Biden has to make a greater effort if possible to reach this group with tools that to date are more conducive to his rival, a much more Trump « viral »on social networks.

Praeli noted that “this is a changing electorate, 50% are ‘millennials’ or younger, which was not true five or ten years ago.”

«We are on the phone, on the internet. We don’t look at traditional media, “he added.

Parra agrees with her, who points out that the campaign needs to be “streamlined in the digital media”, in her opinion, the only way to run a campaign “in times of the coronavirus.

Biden has already secured the support of relevant young figures such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whom she put at the forefront of the “Green New Deal,” an important issue among “millennials.”

The former vice president has an opportunity for Latinos to strike a blow to his rival if he wins in states with a large Hispanic presence such as Arizona, Florida and, to a lesser extent, Texas, now in Republican hands.

Otherwise, it only remains for him to recover states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which Clinton lost in 2016, and not let himself be snatched away by any of the former Secretary of State won then. (With information from EFE and other sources)