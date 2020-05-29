Trump threatens Minneapolis mayor after protests over murder of George Floyd and Twitter admonishes him for “extolling violence”. Twitter points to a Trump tweet for “extolling violence.” Minneapolis: Police station burned to protest George Floyd.

Twitter added a warning to one of the tweets of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, about the protests in Minneapolis, alleging that he violated the platform’s standards about “extolling violence.”

Trump, a prolific Twitter user, has been at war with the company since earlier that week, when the platform applied fact checks to two of his posts about voting by mail.

The third posted tweet began as a message of encouragement to the Minnesota governor on the third day of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed African-American who pleaded to be able to breathe while a white policeman pinned him down by putting his knee around his neck.

In the end, Trump added: “Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting begins, the shootings begin.”

… .These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Twitter did not delete the message, saying it decided it might be in the public interest to continue to be accessible. This criterion only applies to tweets from elected and government officials. A user viewing Trump’s profile would have to click to view the original text.

On Thursday, Trump intensified his war against social media companies by signing a decree challenging the liability protections that have served as the basis for unrestricted speeches via the internet.

Protesters torched a Minneapolis police station on Thursday, which officers had been forced to abandon earlier on the third day of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed African-American who pleaded to be able to breathe while a white policeman was restraining him by putting on his knee over neck, they spread to nearby St. Paul and other parts of the country.

A police spokesperson confirmed Thursday night that staff had been evacuated from the 3rd District Police Station, the center of many of the protests, “in the interest of the safety of our staff” shortly before 22:00. Live video showed protesters accessing the building, where fire alarms and sprinklers went off as fires started

Protesters could be seen burning a Minneapolis Police Department jacket and cheering him on.

Also Thursday night, the country’s President Donald Trump criticized the “total lack of leadership” in Minneapolis. “I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the army is with him. Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting begins, the shootings begin, ”he said on Twitter.

The protests began on Tuesday, a day after Floyd’s death in a confrontation with police that was recorded by a passer-by and went viral. In the images, Floyd can be seen lying on the floor, pleading as police officer Derek Chauvin immobilizes him with his knee on his neck. As the minutes pass, Floyd slowly stops talking and moving. The 3rd district covers the southern part of Minneapolis where Floyd was arrested.