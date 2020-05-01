U.S. President Donald Trump said his arduous trade deal with China is now of secondary importance in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and has threatened new tariffs on Beijing, while his government has worked out retaliation measures over the outbreak.

Trump’s keen rhetoric against China reflected his growing frustration with Beijing over the pandemic, which claimed tens of thousands of lives in the United States, caused an economic contraction and threatened his chances of re-election in November.

Two American officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a number of options against China were under discussion, but warned that efforts were in the early stages. The recommendations have not yet reached the level of Trump’s top national security team or the president, an official told ..

“There is a discussion about how difficult it is to reach China and how to properly calibrate it,” said one of the sources, with Washington walking the tightrope in its ties with Beijing, while importing individual protection products (PPE) from there and is afraid prejudice a sensitive trade agreement.

Trump made it clear, however, that his concerns about China’s role in the origin and spread of the coronavirus were taking precedence over his efforts to build an initial trade agreement with Beijing.

“We signed a commercial agreement where they were supposed to buy, and they are buying a lot, in fact. But this is now secondary to what happened with the virus,” Trump told reporters. “The virus situation is simply not acceptable.”

See too:

‘I can’t abandon them’: the 98-year-old doctor who continues to visit patients despite the coronavirus

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

