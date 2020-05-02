Photo: US President Donald J. Trump. EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

WASHINGTON, USA – US President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports in retaliation for the coronavirus whose pandemic, according to the president, is the fault of Beijing.

At a press conference, a journalist asked Trump if he planned to cancel part of his debt obligations to the Chinese government, to which the president replied: “We can do it in other ways, we can do it with tariffs, we can do it in another way” .

He noted that China may have contained the coronavirus, but preferred to let it spread, and Trump also claimed to have seen evidence showing that the pathogen originated in a laboratory in Wuhan City, the Chinese city where the pandemic originated.

“They could have stopped it, they (China) are a very brilliant nation, scientifically and in other ways. He escaped, let’s say that, and they could have kept it for him, they could have stopped him, but they didn’t, “the president told the press in the White House.

Asked if he had evidence to affirm with a high degree of confidence that the new coronavirus originated in said laboratory, Trump answered: “Yes, I do have it and I think the World Health Organization (WHO) should be ashamed” because it has acted “A public relations agency” of China due to the praises it gave about the Chinese government’s handling of the virus.

For this reason, already in mid-April Trump announced that he was freezing payments to the WHO for 60 to 90 days, which he has pointed out that, to date, the source of the new coronavirus is unknown.

Trump accused even though Intelligence ruled out that SARS-CoV-2 is laboratory

Trump pointed to the origin of the coronavirus despite the fact that hours before the main intelligence agency of his own country ruled out that SARS-CoV-2 was a creation of human beings or that it had been genetically modified.

This was stated by the office of the director of US National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, in a statement, an unusual action by this federal agency that does not usually make communications of this type to the public.

“The entire Intelligence community has consistently been providing crucial support to US politicians and to those responding to the COVID-19 virus, which originated in China. The intelligence community also agrees with the broad scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus is neither artificial nor genetically modified, “says the note.

The federal agency added that “the Intelligence community will continue to rigorously examine the information and data that emerge to determine if the outbreak (of coronavirus) started through contact with infected animals or was the result of an accident in a laboratory in Wuhan” .

The source of SARS-CoV-2 is unknown to date, although the US government says it originated in a Chinese laboratory, while some Chinese authorities have promoted the theory that US soldiers introduced the disease during their participation in the Games. Wuhan Military World Cups last October.

National Intelligence issued this statement after the New York Times newspaper published in the last hours an article, which indicates that high-ranking officials of the Administration of President Donald Trump have pressured the country’s spy agencies in search of evidence. to support the theory that the virus was created in a laboratory in Wuhan.

According to the newspaper, which quotes US officials and former officials, Trump aides and Republican lawmakers intend to blame China for the pandemic to divert government management from the crisis in the US, the country with the highest number of cases – more than one million- and with more than 60 thousand deceased.

According to the newspaper, the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is leading these efforts of the Executive, while the deputy national security adviser, Matthew Pottinger, has been pressuring the intelligence services since January to gather information that supports the hypothesis of the virus generated in a laboratory.

The article also highlights the name of Anthony Ruggiero, director of the National Security Council office tasked with monitoring weapons of mass destruction, who expressed frustration in January during a video conference about the CIA’s inability to find the source of the outbreak. .

People familiar with that conversation, quoted by The New York Times, indicated that CIA analysts replied that they had no evidence to support any theory with sufficient confidence.

NBC television previously reported that the White House had ordered spy agencies to “sweep” all intercepted communications, data and satellite imagery to find out if China and the World Health Organization (WHO) initially hid information. about what would later become a pandemic.

Kayleigh McEnany, a Trump spokeswoman, went even further when asked by reporters about whether the president thinks Beijing is doing what it can to keep him from being reelected in next November’s election.

“Why would China want the reelection of a president who has finally had the courage to come face to face (in front of them)? He (Trump) is simply mentioning the fact that China would like to see someone else in this role, “the spokeswoman said.