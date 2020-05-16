Hackers threaten Trump with spreading secret documents. The group of hackers demands $ 42 million not to release the alleged Trump documents. The FBI is investigating the threat of the alleged documents about Trump and it is believed that the action may be being carried out from Russia.

A cybercriminal gang that hacked a major entertainment law firm says it will disclose information about President Donald Trump if he does not receive a payment of $ 42 million.

The group, a known criminal company, offered no evidence that it had compromising information from Trump. However, he released a large set of stolen files from the law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. NBC News reviewed some of the documents and noted that they appear legitimate.

The law firm said Trump is not one of his clients and never has been. A spokesman for the firm said it was not clear which of its clients had been engaged, the media outlet said on Friday afternoon.

The group uses ransomware, a type of malicious software, to break into victims’ networks and encrypt them, and then demand a fee to unlock them. If the victim does not pay, the group slowly filters out the encrypted versions of the stolen files from those networks to request payment.

The criminal group published on its blog the threat of spreading files related to President Trump.

“The next person we will publish is Donald Trump. There is an electoral race underway, and we found a lot of dirty laundry on time, ”wrote the group, which gave a week. “And to you, voters, we can inform you that after such a publication, you certainly will not want to see him as president.”

Although the gang tends to launch legitimate pirated files, they did not leave any clue as to whether they actually had compromising information about Trump or if this was a strategy to further pressure the law firm to pay.

“On the one hand, I think it’s m …” said Brett Callow, who studies ransomware gangs at the antivirus company Emsisoft. “But on the other hand, looking for a representative to brag about is not helpful for extortionists. They need their victims to believe that their threats are real and they will be carried out. ”

Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks said in a statement on Friday that law firms have not been immune to mounting attacks by foreign cybercriminals.

“Despite our significant investment in cutting-edge technology security, foreign cyber-terrorists have hacked our network and are demanding $ 42 million in ransom,” he said.

“We are working directly with federal law enforcement and we are continuing to work around the clock with the world’s leading experts to address this situation,” the statement added.

The White House declined to comment on the alleged Trump documents that could be released.

Ransomware gangs have become a persistent threat to the United States in recent years, and the police have struggled to stop them. In many cases, these groups operate outside the reach of officials in Russia, which does not extradite its citizens.