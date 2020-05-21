President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to withhold federal funds from two states that do not have a clear electoral preference and that are trying to carry out a voting process by mail, safer during the pandemic.

Miami World / AP

Shortly thereafter, he retracted the threat, but upheld his unsubstantiated claims that widespread postal voting promotes “much illegality.”

The president lashed out at Michigan with a bogus tweet about his voting plans, and also criticized Nevada in the most recent – and most confusing – episode of his campaign against mail ballots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) consider the method a safe option during a pandemic and recommend it.

Trump has repeatedly said, without presenting evidence, that mail ballots allow widespread fraud and has publicly expressed concern that its availability could facilitate the vote of so many people that Republicans would lose in next November’s election. His Republican allies have disputed in court the changes to the electoral process, and they have opposed in Congress to allocate funds to expand postal voting.

Wednesday was the first time Trump has attempted to use federal aid funds to lobby against the measure.

The president began by lashing out at Michigan, falsifying the announcement by state Secretary of State, Democrat Jocelyn Benson, that she would send absentee requests to all voters in the state. Despite Republican secretaries of state having implemented this measure elsewhere, Trump criticized the proposal in a state crucial to his reelection aspirations.

“Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of the primary and general election,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. That generated strong criticism from Democrats inside and outside the state, who highlighted that the entity sent requests and not ballots, an error that the president corrected in a message published on Twitter six hours later. He held the rest of his original post: “This was done illegally and without the authorization of a dishonest secretary of state. I will ask that Michigan’s funds be withheld if they intend to continue on this path of electoral fraud! ”

The president later tweeted a similar threat to withhold funds from Nevada, which sent ballots to its voters for the June 9 state primaries. A federal judge recently approved the state’s decision to mail ballots, a move by the Republican secretary of state.

What funds Trump was referring to is unknown, but states are paying for the voting changes with federal resources to support the electoral process during the pandemic. Towards Wednesday afternoon, the president told reporters that he had spoken with the Michigan governor, the Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, and that he did not think it necessary to reduce any type of financing.