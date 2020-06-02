After a period of silence only interrupted by tweets, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, spoke Monday of the wave of protests against racism and police brutality and threatened to deploy the military, if the governors and mayors do not put end the protests and “control” the street.

“I am the President of Law and Order, an ally of all peaceful protesters, but our nation has been taken over by professional anarchists, violent mobs, looters, criminals, Antifa and others, and some states and cities have failed at the time. to take the necessary measures to protect its inhabitants, “said the president from the garden of the White House where he delivered a message to the nation broadcast by US channels.

Trump attacks governors before the wave of protests in the United States

“I am mobilizing all the federal, military and civilian assets available to stop the fires and looting, to end the destruction and protect the rights of the Second Amendment (bearing arms),” the president continued, recounting the videoconference. which he held with governors and mayors facing major protests over the murder of a black man in Minnesota in police custody.

“But if the state or the city refuses to take the measures that are necessary to defend the life and property of its inhabitants,” he clarified, “then I will deploy the military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

My fellow Americans – My first and highest duty as President is to defend our great Country and the American People. I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our Nation – and that is exactly what I will do pic.twitter.com/pvFxxi9BTR Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Trump stressed that the first to respond to his request will be the same in Washington.

“What happened last night in our capital is a disgrace. I will deploy thousands and thousands of soldiers, military personnel and security forces to stop the riots, looting, vandalism, attacks and destruction of property,” the president announced and warned that those who do not comply with the curfew imposed for tonight will face “severe prison terms and long sentences.”

.