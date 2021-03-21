Trump threatened to destroy Iranian ships: Look at the “warlike missile” of the Iranian general that left Donald Trump with attack.

Donald trump threatened to destroy Iranian warships harassing its ships in the Persian Gulf

On April 18, 84 new cases of coronavirus were registered on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, which raised to 669 infections within the crew.

After Donald trump declared this Wednesday that it would destroy the ships of Iran , if they threaten the ships of USA. The spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces Iranians, Abolfazl Shekarchi rejected this comment from the tenant of the White House and emphasized that “Americans today should be intimidated rather than trying to intimidate and use their efforts to save their military who are infected and dying with it. coronavirus”.

Shekarchi, in this sense, indicated that the government of U.S should get your military out of Western asia and take them to their country to “save their people from the great crisis” that he Covid-19 “Has caused in this country”

“Today, U.S has become the country most affected by the Covid-19, and US officials should think about rescuing themselves and solving this problem, “he concluded.

