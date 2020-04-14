He stated that, while the United States restricted travel to China in the early stages of the pandemic, the WHO “opposed” the measures being carried out by its government.

President Donald Trump aannounced the suspension of US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) while conducting a review of the funds that the North American country allocates, while accusing the international body of “Cover up” the coronavirus.

During a press conference from the White House, Trump explained that the review will take into account “the role of the WHO in mismanagement and covering up the spread of the coronavirus. ”

He also stated that, while the United States imposed travel restrictions to China in the early stages of the pandemic, the WHO “opposed” the measures being carried out by his government.

“Other nations and regions that followed WHO recommendations and kept their borders open to China accelerated the pandemic worldwide,” he added.

“The decision of other large countries to keep travel active was one of the great tragedies and opportunities lost from the first days,” he said. (With information from Europa Press)

