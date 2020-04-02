The President of the United States had conducted a test in March after having contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for Covid-19.

American President Donald Trumpwas examined again to determine if he had been infected with the coronavirus, and the test it was negative, the White House reported.

Through a letter, Trump’s doctor, Sean Conley, said that the president had undergone a second test to detect if he has the new coronavirus.

The Republican leader had been examined last month after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who later tested positive. (Rts.)