WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump established a team of officials on January 29 dedicated to “monitoring, preventing, containing and mitigating” coronavirus infections in the country.

Vice President Mike Pence leads the team of more than 20 people, including the Secretaries for Housing and Health, as well as various medical experts.

The group holds daily press conferences on the battle against COVID-19, where they unveil new measures and updates on cases within the United States.

FRIDAY MAY 15

President Donald Trump revealed details of his plan to produce and distribute a coronavirus vaccine on Friday, and officially named the people who will carry out this initiative.

Trump named Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive, in command of “Operation Speed ​​Warp,” who will be supported by Army General Gustave Perna, who heads the US Army’s War Materials Command.

“It will be an operation of a size never seen before since World War II,” said the president.

The president and White House advisers hope to produce coronavirus vaccines faster than many scientists consider realistic. The government aims to have 300 million doses to distribute to Americans by the end of the year, believing that a reliable vaccine is the only way to achieve an economic recovery.

“We would like to have it by the end of the year, maybe sooner,” Trump said.

While Slaoui, with experience in the British multinational GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), will be in charge of the development and production of the vaccine, a military body under General Perna will be in charge of distributing the drug, according to the president.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Thursday to declare May “Senior Citizens’ Month,” and detailed the efforts his government is making to care for the health of older adults during the pandemic.

“The coronavirus poses an additional risk to seniors,” Trump said at the White House. “We are reducing mortality rates.

Trump said 35,000 National Guard troops were activated to assist in the management of nursing homes. OTHER people have also been mobilized to provide assistance at the Veterans Centers.

“Older adults are unable to do many things,” said the president.

The president said that Medicare beneficiaries are using telemedicine “like never before.” Trump said Medicare is also paying the labs to assist older adults with either medications or respirators.

Additionally, the federal government distributed $ 81 million among states to increase inspections of nursing homes during the pandemic. It also created a commission dedicated to issuing recommendations to improve health in those residences, added the president.

“No funds will be spared to help seniors,” Trump said.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

Business leaders and their employees attended an event at the White House on Tuesday in which President Donald Trump spoke about the economic aid his government is granting to those affected by the pandemic that paralyzed the country.

“We are accepting applications for the second round of funds,” Trump said. “The demand is already very high.”

The president said that this time there are more loans for smaller amounts, precisely to help small businesses.

So far, the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) has so far provided $ 350,000 in small business loans and more than $ 1.6 million in “forgivable” loans approved by the Small Business Administration.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin clarified that in this second phase of loans they will ensure that the money goes to small businesses and not to large companies, something that partially happened during the first delivery of funds.

“Any loan over $ 2 million will be reviewed,” said Mnuchin.

MONDAY, APRIL 27

From the garden of the White House, President Donald Trump assured that access to COVID-19 tests will not be a problem.

The president met with executives from a group of companies to coordinate those efforts, including the country’s largest private laboratories, and pharmacy chains such as CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid.

The president was optimistic about the country’s economy.

“Engaging pharmacies is very important,” Trump said after the directors of each company explained their contributions. Corporations are working to expand the number of pharmacies that will offer coronavirus testing to their clients, some free of charge.

Officers also outlined a plan with the goal of testing at least 2% of each state’s population, per week.

Dr. Deborah Birx, from the White House coronavirus task force, said the purpose is not only to control the epidemic, but also to predict possible outbreaks before they spread.

On the other hand, the president again expressed optimism about the condition of the US economy and said he expects to see gains in the second half of the year.

FRIDAY APRIL 24

Vice President Mike Pence gave an update on the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the country, highlighting 5.1 million, a large increase from just 80,000 a month ago, according to him.

Doctors Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci did not attend the conference.

After a day of controversy over raising the possibility of a disinfectant injection or treatment with sunlight or ultraviolet to treat the coronavirus, neither President Donald Trump nor Pence answered questions.

The only question from the press was answered by FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who explained that the agency has a flexibility policy for manufacturers while detailing that the tests have not been authorized.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

President Donald Trump began the conference by stressing that the United States is “very close to a vaccine.” It is worth mentioning that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health professionals have reiterated several times that they could still be missing between 12 and 18 months.

Vice President Mike Pence assured that the country is expected to be in a better situation in “early summer” in the battle against COVID-19, which could indicate an extension of the guidelines for social distancing, as Trump stressed during one of the questions.

Trump again mentioned that he did not agree with the decision of the governor of Georgia, Bryan Kemp, to reopen beauty salons, among other places, when there has not yet been a decrease in cases.

But he emphasized that the decision is in the hands of the governors.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 22

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) denied that he said in an interview with The Washington Post that in the coming fall-winter season there will be an outbreak even more severe coronavirus.

According to him, what he meant is that the season will be more “difficult” due to the coexistence of the coronavirus with influenza, for which he urged the public to receive the vaccine.

According to the CDC director, the fall-winter season will be more “difficult” due to the coexistence of the coronavirus with influenza, for which he urged the public to receive the vaccine.

“What we have been through is not going to happen again,” defended President Donald Trump in reference to the possible severity of a second coronavirus outbreak. “Now we have a better form of containment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the White House confirmed through its Twitter account that the president signed the presidential proclamation to suspend immigration to the United States for 60 days and that it affects applications for permanent residence.

Trump, on the other hand, said he disagreed with the Georgia governor’s decision to reopen beauty salons, barbershops and other businesses this Friday.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

President Donald Trump assured that the 20 states that will begin the process of reopening their economies will do so in a “safe” manner.

“I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said the president.

Trump spoke “proud” after the Senate’s approval on Tuesday of the nearly $ 500 billion package to boost a small business loan program that has already run out of money and inject funds for hospitals and COVID-19 tests.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a process will begin for large companies that took funds from the first aid package, which was meant to be for small businesses, to repay the money.

The President gave his daily press conference on the coronavirus.

On the immigration brake announced Monday, which will be in effect initially for 60 days, Trump justified that he aims to put “workers” in the first place. The suspension applies to applicants for permanent residence.

Meanwhile, Dr. Deborah Birx said that there are “improvements” in terms of coronavirus infections in metropolitan areas of the United States such as New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta or Boston, among others.

MONDAY APRIL 20

President Donald Trump said a vote is expected on Tuesday in the Senate on a package of up to $ 450 billion to boost a small business loan program that has already run out of money and inject funds for hospitals and COVID-19 tests.

On the other hand, he assured that the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, could meet him this Tuesday in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C.

Trump said the latest data shows that some of the hardest hit areas are starting to see a drop in the number of deaths.

The president addressed the nation after his team participated

in a conference call with all the governors of the country, to give them

Detailed instructions on coronavirus testing are available at

their states.

Dr. Deborah Birx said each governor received a complete list

of the available equipment, and also the postal codes and names of the

laboratories that own it.

For his part, Vice President Mike Pence said that there is currently enough evidence for each state in the nation to begin phase 1 of reopening.

Pence added that before the first stage began, each state also

must demonstrate a decrease in cases for 14 consecutive days, and

sufficient capacity in your hospital system.

According to White House recommendations, phase 1 continues measures

of social distancing, but allows the reopening of some restaurants,

stadiums and gyms.

On the other hand, the president revealed that his government will be profiting

of the historical fall in the price of a barrel of oil.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

President Trump began the daily conference by talking about an agreement he hopes to close between the parties to continue funding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). He assured that the hospitals will be part of the agreement this round. He also stressed that he thinks that “he could have a good response tomorrow (Monday).

Vice President Mike Pence reiterated again that they believe there is sufficient evidence in the country to move to the first phase toward reopening if they meet the other criteria of “14 days of falls and strong hospital capacity.”

Notably, Trump reported that the DPA program would be used to compel a company to make the necessary swabs for testing. It is unknown what company the deal will be with. “The swabs are easy; the fans are hard,” said the president.

The administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid also announced that new guidelines would soon be being issued to coordinate the reopening of the medical system for services deemed “eligible.”

SATURDAY APRIL 18

President Trump said there have been “several positive signs” that the United States has already passed the peak of coronavirus cases and emphasized that several governors have begun to announce some gradual measures to reopen the states.

He named Vermont and Texas that will allow some businesses to reopen their doors in the next few days; Montana, which has already lifted some restrictions; and to Ohio, Idaho and North Dakota, which will do so by May 1st.

Trump also issued a strong call to Congressmen, especially Democrats, to approve the bill that would appeal to the Salary Protection Program.

“Lawmakers must stop blocking these funds and reinstate the program without delay,” he said.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

President Donald Trump emphasized this Friday that “the governors are responsible for the evidence and hopes that they can use this enormous amount of available (evidence) that we have”, referring to one of the requirements to enter the first phase of the reopening of USA.

“We believe that we have the capacity in the United States to administer an adequate number of tests for states to enter the first phase (of reopening) in the time and manner they deem appropriate,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump also highlighted the launch of a $ 19 billion aid program for the U.S. agricultural sector for the effects of the coronavirus.

The Department of Agriculture will allocate another $ 3 billion to buy fresh produce, dairy and meat products that will later be distributed through food bank networks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci debunked the theory that the virus was created by someone, saying that “the sequences in bats as they evolve and the mutations it took to get to the point of now is entirely consistent with the leap of a species ( virus) from an animal to a human. “

THURSDAY APRIL 16

The Government revealed guidelines of the plan to relax social distancing measures in areas of low coronavirus transmission in the United States.

The country’s reopening plan consists of three phases, according to the guidelines. But before starting the gradual path towards normality, some points must be satisfied in order to determine that the COVID-19 threat is under control.

The new measures aim to clear the way to lift restrictions in areas of low coronavirus transmission, and keep them in place in more affected areas.

Dr. Deborah Birx explained that states should record a steady decline in cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms, as well as confirmed cases, over a period of 14 days. At the same time, hospitals should have a plan to treat patients who do not require intensive care and should be able to test, including antibody, for healthcare workers, as detailed in the guide.

Only then, and at the discretion of the governors of each state, should they enter the phases proposed by the Government.

To read more about the plan click here.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 15

President Donald Trump presented a short video, according to him prepared by General Motors, showing what the company’s respirator manufacturing process would be like.

The president again criticized the response of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the pandemic, and defended his decision announced on Tuesday to withhold the funds that the United States sends to the agency.

Trump considered that the peak of the pandemic in the United States has passed, and announced that on Thursday the White House would give new recommendations to begin the process of reopening the country.

Citizens are asked to continue practicing social distancing.

Meanwhile, Dr. Deborah Birx said that, although there are encouraging figures regarding COVID-19 infections, citizens must continue to follow the rules of social distancing.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, meanwhile, said the US food supply is “strong and safe.” He added that we have “enough food for our citizens.”

On other issues, Trump threatened to suspend sessions of both houses of Congress, lashing out at lawmakers for delaying nominees for federal judges and key administration functions amid the pandemic.

The president said hundreds of nominations have stalled in the Senate, which will not meet until April 20 and has been holding pro-forma sessions, which are generally brief meetings in the House of Representatives.

TUESDAY APRIL 14

President Donald Trump announced that he will freeze United States funds for the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Today I order my Government to suspend funds to the WHO while I review its conduct to determine the role of the WHO and its serious mismanagement and cover-up of the expansion of the coronavirus,” he announced during his daily press conference at the White House about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The WHO did not timely share information” about the coronavirus, said the president, who accused the organization of not acting diligently in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak that started in China last December.

“The inability of the WHO to obtain samples of the virus to date has deprived the scientific community of essential data,” Trump continued.

The US president blamed the WHO for “defending” and “praising” China. In addition, he assured that he cannot trust the WHO, so the United States “will have to work with other nations in another way.”

The president, on the other hand, retracted and recognized the authority of the governors to reopen the states when they deem it appropriate. Trump had said Monday that he had “absolute authority” to order the opening of the states, a comment for which he received much criticism.

MONDAY APRIL 13

After rumors that President Donald Trump would fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, a version that was later denied by the White House, the doctor was present at the press conference on Monday.

Fauci indicated that the controversy with the president was caused by a “hypothetical question” during an interview to which he replied that, if measures had been taken against the coronavirus earlier, fewer deaths would have been recorded.

And although he maintained his position, he defended Trump and said that the president followed “all the recommendations” received by the experts.

Later, Trump defended the trajectory of his decisions and attacked the Democratic leadership for the criticisms made against him. He even presented a video prepared to defend his actions through the COVID-19 crisis.

On the other hand, Fauci also indicated that “it seems that although we had a terrible week last week, we are seeing how in very complex places, like New York, the numbers (of infections) are decreasing.”

FRIDAY APRIL 10

President Donald Trump said this Friday that there are encouraging signs and that they see a downward curve in what corresponds to infections and deaths in the country.

“I think we will be below 100,000 deaths. I am not happy with 60,000 deaths but they are much less than the original projections,” Trump said. “This shows the determination of the citizens of the United States.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, an expert on the subject and part of the president’s team, was more conservative and said that the numbers “are stabilizing” but that the downward curve has not yet been reached.

Public health director Jerome Adams said the high death toll and contagion among African Americans and Hispanics has to do with an increased number of secondary illnesses in these communities that exacerbate coronavirus symptoms.

Trump said the number of infections in the United States would have passed a million if not for the measures taken by the federal government, state governments, and the effort of health workers. The president detailed that more than two million tests to detect COVID-19 have been done in the United States.

The president said he maintains his plan to “open the economy” on May 1.

THURSDAY APRIL 9

Dr. Rober Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the new guidelines for essential workers who may have been exposed to the virus. Redfield explained that these workers can return to work as long as they are asymptomatic, check their temperature before going to work, wear a mask during shifts and practice social distancing.

Dr. Deborah Birx admitted that although a million of the new rapid tests had been shipped around the country, only about 88,000 tests had been completed for lack of the machines (Abbott M-200) necessary to process the tests.

Birx said that it had a call this Thursday with almost all the laboratories that process these tests to speak on how to begin to spread the tests that take three weeks in the laboratories. “They could have tested 100 percent of healthcare personnel across the country in the past three weeks.”

WEDNESDAY APRIL 8

“We are closer to restoring normality to the country,” said President Donald Trump at his daily press conference on the coronavirus.

And it is that the White House revised its model that now predicts that by August around 60,000 people will have died in the United States, and not 80,000, as originally expected.

Dr. Deborah Birx indicated that Washington D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia could become new sources of COVID-19 contagion.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for his part, spoke of the efforts being made to repatriate Americans around the world.

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced that he is considering freezing the funds that his Government contributes to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president first announced that he was going to freeze contributions from the United States, although he later clarified that he was going to study it.

Trump accused the WHO of being an organization “biased” in favor of China, of having been “wrong” in not alerting before the coronavirus and reproached him for criticizing some of the measures his government adopted at the beginning of the pandemic, such as the ban travel.

The president, on the other hand, said 8,675 respirators are being manufactured that would soon be “ready to mobilize.” Of those, he assured that 2,200 would arrive on April 13 and another 5,500 would be ready on May 4.

The president added that more than a million tests have been done in the United States to detect COVID-19 and said he intends to offer “support” to the African-American community, which is being “particularly affected” by the coronavirus.

For his part, Dr. Anthony Fauci explained that this population has a tendency to suffer from pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, which puts them in greater danger from the coronavirus.

Elsewhere, Trump said he will ask Congress for an additional $ 250 billion to help small businesses keep employees on the payroll.

MONDAY APRIL 6

President Donald Trump began the daily press conference for the coronavirus by expressing his “best wishes” to “his good friend” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to an intensive care unit on Monday after several days of symptoms ” persistent ”of COVID-19.

During the conference, Trump confirmed the use of the U.S. Naval Forces hospital ship in New York for patients with COVID-19.

He also reported that the government had reached an agreement with 3M for 55 million masks “every month”, part of an order for 166.5 million masks for medical personnel.

Regarding supplies in reserve, the president assures that states like California with available equipment are working to redistribute respirators.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

During a last-minute press conference, the President sent an encouraging message to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized in the UK after several days with “persistent” symptoms.

Trump assured that 1.6 million people have received the test in the US for the coronavirus, “more than any other country.” He also mentioned the supply chain en route to the neediest states: 600,000 N95 masks to New York City, 200,000 to Suffolk County in New York; 500 respirators to New Jersey, 300 to Michigan and 600 to Illinois.

He expressed his hope in the face of what will possibly be the most severe weeks of death in the country: “things are happening. We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. ”

The president again emphasized the use of hydroxychloroquine, a drug used in the treatment of malaria, and its possible effects against the coronavirus — pointing to the stockpile of millions of pills in the United States.

SATURDAY APRIL 4

President Trump said Saturday that the most “difficult” weeks are yet to come for the United States through the coronavirus crisis. He also warned states to be careful about reporting accurate numbers of ventilators and medical equipment and their use at the state and federal levels, noting that the national ventilator pool had decreased to about 10,000.

Dr. Deborah Birx added during the press conference that the peak in the most affected states (Detroit, New York and Louisiana) could come in the next six to seven days: “This is the time to not go to the market, not to go to the pharmacy, but to do everything possible to keep your family and friends safe. ”

FRIDAY APRIL 3

President Donald Trump indicated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of non-surgical masks in public to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The president added that the use of masks is “voluntary” and that he has no intention of following the recommendation.

The president said he had no plans to follow the recommendation.

Trump, on the other hand, expressed that he will leave state governors decisions to issue orders to stay home.

Although Dr. Anthony Fauci was not present at the press conference, the President denied that there was any problem with the virologist.

THURSDAY APRIL 2

President Donald Trump said the country is in a “crucial phase” in the battle against the coronavirus and stressed his commitment to protect small businesses so that they keep employees on the payroll.

Meanwhile, the White House task force indicated that the first direct deposits of aid payments to citizens will occur within two weeks.

On the other hand, Trump assured that he returned a second COVID-19 test negative.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

President Donald Trump ordered “double” the number of military ships and soldiers off the coast of Latin America to fight drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, including Venezuela and Mexico.

“Today the United States is strengthening its anti-drug operations in Latin America to protect the American people from the deadly scourge of drugs. We will not let the drug cartels take advantage of this pandemic to threaten the lives of Americans,” the president announced in Press conference.

Trump detailed that military operations have already begun, and that they have the support of 22 other nations, which will provide military personnel and intelligence information.

The objective of the operation will be the Mexican cartels and the circle close to the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro.

“We are deploying naval destroyers, combat ships, helicopters, air force planes for surveillance and patrols of the Coast Guard, doubling our capabilities in the region,” said Trump, who appeared flanked by his government’s military.

The objective of the operation will be the Mexican cartels and the circle close to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, against whom the United States Justice filed charges last week for drug trafficking and for which he has offered a reward of 15 million dollars for any information leading to his capture.

The Secretary of Defense of the United States, Mark Esper, indicated in the press conference that “the illegitimate regime of Maduro in Venezuela trusts in the benefits that come from the sale of drugs to maintain its oppressive power.”

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

The White House projected Tuesday that 100,000 to 240,000 people will die in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic if the guidelines for social distancing remain in effect.

For his part, President Donald Trump said that efforts to stop the spread of the virus are a “matter of life and death” and urged the public to comply with the instructions issued by his government for social distancing.

Trump asked Americans to prepare for a “difficult two-week period,” but predicted that the country will soon see “the light at the end of the tunnel” of the global catastrophe.

Trump asked Americans to prepare for a “difficult two-week period,” but predicted that the country will soon see “the light at the end of the tunnel” of the global catastrophe.

“I want every American to be prepared for the difficult days to come,” Trump said. “We are going through two very difficult weeks,” he added.

The comments came after Trump’s announcement to extend until April 30 the social distancing guidelines that urge citizens to suspend social gatherings, work from home, close schools, and other measures to stop the spread of the virus.

It was a sudden change for Trump, who spent much of last week pointing to April 12 as the day he wanted to see Americans “fill the churches” for Easter Sunday services.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

El presidente Donald Trump dijo que la economía es su “segunda prioridad”, anteponiendo ahora “salvar vidas”.

“Bueno, (el confinamiento) es muy malo para la economía, pero la economía es el número dos en mi lista. Primero, quiero salvar muchas vidas”, aseguró Trump durante su rueda de prensa diaria sobre el coronavirus en la Casa Blanca.

El mandatario cambió así su discurso de la semana pasada, cuando dijo que “el remedio no puede ser peor que la enfermedad” e instó a reactivar la economía nacional lo antes posible y relajar las medidas de confinamiento.

El presidente recalcó que tomó la decisión de extender las recomendaciones de aislamiento voluntario hasta el 30 de abril ante la creencia de que el pico de la pandemia en el país se registrará en dos semanas.

El equipo de trabajo de la Casa Blanca que atiende la crisis por el coronavirus indicó que en Estados Unidos ya se han realizado un millón de pruebas, y se mostró un modelo del examen que arrojaría los resultados al COVID-19 en unos minutos.

DOMINGO 29 DE MARZO

El gobierno de Estados Unidos extendió las recomendación de distanciamiento oficial para el país hasta el 30 de abril, según confirmó el presidente Donald Trump este domingo.

La extensión de las medidas que consisten en evitar reuniones masivas y mantener unos seis pies entre personas se aplazó de la fecha original del 12 de abril.

Durante la rueda de prensa ante la emergencia nacional, Trump agregó que el pico de muertes llegará en unas dos semanas.

El Dr. Anthony Fauci, principal experto en enfermedades infecciosas del gobierno de EEUU expresó este mismo domingo durante una entrevista con CNN el país podría experimentar más de 100,000 muertes y millones de infecciones por la pandemia de coronavirus

Estados Unidos superó la cifra de 2,000 fallecidos a causa del coronavirus este sábado, un día después de sobrepasar la barrera de los 100,000 contagios por esta enfermedad.

Mientras tanto, Nueva York, considerado el epicentro de la pandemia dentro del país, rozó los 60,000 casos confirmados este domingo.

VIERNES 27 DE MARZO

Mientras se confirmaba que los casos positivos de coronavirus habían superado los 100,000 en Estados Unidos, el presidente Donald Trump celebró haber firmado el paquete bipartidista de estímulo fiscal de más de $2 billones para tratar de contener el impacto económico de la pandemia.

El mandatario emitió una orden el viernes que busca forzar a General Motors (GM) para que produzca respiradores artificiales para enfermos con coronavirus, de conformidad con la Ley de Producción de Defensa.

Trump dijo que las negociaciones con GM habían sido productivas, “pero nuestra pelea contra el virus es demasiado urgente para permitir que el toma y daca del proceso de contratos continúe su curso normal”.

Trump dijo que “GM estaba perdiendo tiempo” y que sus acciones ayudarán a asegurar la rápida producción de respiradores artificiales que van a salvar vidas estadounidenses.

JUEVES 26 DE MARZO

El presidente Donald Trump insistió que el país se está preparando para volver a “pronto” a la normalidad, a pesar de que las cifras de contagio y de fallecimientos a causa del coronavirus siguen aumentando día tras día.

“Tenemos que trabajar, la gente quiere trabajar y esto va a ocurrir pronto. Vamos a ver qué sucede la próxima semana”, dijo Trump en una rueda de prensa desde la Casa Blanca.

“Nuestro país tiene que volver a la actividad porque se basa en eso. Habrá que mantener el distanciamiento social, no darse las manos (…) pero la gente no quiere estar ociosa”, agregó.

MIÉRCOLES 25 DE MARZO

El presidente Donald Trump dijo que, tan pronto se apruebe en la Cámara de Representantes tras una esperada votación en el Senado en la noche del miércoles, firmará de inmediato el proyecto de ley de estímulo económico.

El paquete de rescate sin precedentes daría pagos directos a la mayoría de los estadounidenses, ampliaría las prestaciones por desempleo y habilitaría un programa de $367,000 millones para que los pequeños negocios sigan pagando los salarios mientras se obliga a sus empleados a quedarse en casa.

MARTES 24 DE MARZO

El presidente Donald Trump aseguró que le gustaría “abrir el país” para el próximo 12 de abril, ante el temor a las repercusiones económicas de la crisis del coronavirus, mientras los casos se multiplican en la nación y el Congreso negocia un multimillonario paquete de estímulo fiscal.

Además, el equipo de trabajo de la Casa Blanca pidió que todas las personas que hayan estado en la ciudad de Nueva York recientemente lleven a cabo una cuarentena voluntaria de 14 días.

LUNES 23 DE MARZO

El presidente Donald Trump reconoció que la pandemia ha sido una “experiencia de aprendizaje” tanto para los ciudadanos como para el Gobierno, pero agregó que no permitirá que “el país se cierre”.

Aunque admitió que la situación empeorará, recalcó que “la cura no puede ser peor que la enfermedad” debido a “la magnitud de nuestra economía”. Trump dijo que protegerá a los “pequeños comerciantes” ante la crisis provocada por la pandemia.

Por otro lado, tras recibir críticas por referirse anteriormente al coronavirus como “el virus chino”, el mandatario dijo que protegerá de ataques a la comunidad asiática-estadounidense, mientras que descarta, por el momento, más restricciones de viaje.

Sigue este artículo para más actualizaciones.

.