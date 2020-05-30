China’s pattern of misconduct has been well known for decades, have stolen from the United States like no one else has beforeHundreds of billions of dollars a year were lost to China, especially during the years of the previous administration.

China studied our factories, our jobs abroad, and our industries, stole our intellectual property, and violated its commitments under the World Trade Organization.

What is even worse, they consider themselves a developing nation obtaining all kinds of benefits that others, including the United States, are not entitled to receive. But I’ve never solely blamed China for this, they were able to get away with it like no one was able to get away with before, due to the politicians of the past and frankly the past presidents, but unlike the presidents who they preceded the office, my administration negotiates and fights for what is right, it is called fair and reciprocal treatment.

Now also, China threatens freedom of navigation and international trade and breaks their word to the world to ensure Hong Kong’s autonomy.

The United States wants an open and constructive relationship with China, but achieving that relationship requires that we strongly defend our national interests.

The Chinese government has continually violated its promises to the United States. and with many other nations and these very clear facts, they cannot be overlooked.

The most serious of all is that now we are all suffering from the result of mismanagement by the Chinese government for him Wuhan virus cover-up, than allowed the disease to spread throughout the world causing a global pandemic that has cost more than 100,000 American livesand over 1,000,000 lives worldwide.

Chinese officials ignored their obligations to report to the World Health Organization and subsequently pressured the World Health Organization to trick the world when the virus was first discovered.

The Chinese authorities have claimed innumerable lives and caused severe economic hardship around the world, strongly recommending that the travel ban from China not be imposed.

China has full control over the World Health Organization even though I only contributes $ 40,000,000 a year compared to what you’ve been paying United States, which are approximately $ 450,000,000.

We have detailed the reforms that the WHO must undertake and we are committed to them directly, but they have refused to act, they have not made the requested reforms even though they are very necessary.

So I want to announce that today We will end our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirect those funds to other urgent global public health needs.

The world needs answers from China about the virus. We must have transparency. Why is China closing infected people from Wuhan to all Chinese territories? They did not go anywhere else within China, but were allowed to travel freely throughout the world including Europe and the United States.

The death and destruction caused by this is incalculable, we must have answers not only for ourselves but for the rest of the world. This pandemic has underscored the crucial importance of building America’s economic independence by securing our critical supply chains and protecting America’s scientific and technological advances as the Chinese government has for years conducted illicit espionage to steal our trade secrets, what he has achieved on many occasions.

Today I will issue a executive order to better secure university research vital of our nation and suspend the entry of certain Chinese citizens that we have identified as possible security risks.

I have also taken measures to protect the integrity of the financial system of the United States, which by far is the best in the world.

I am instructing my presidential task force on financial markets to study the different practices of Chinese companies listed on US financial markets, with the aim of protecting American investors. Investment firms should not subject their shareholders to the risks associated with financing Chinese companies that do not play by the same rules.

Americans have a right to fairness and transparency.

The most significant actions concern deeply worrying situations that have unfolded in Hong Kong this week.

China unilaterally imposed control over Hong Kong, which is a violation of Beijing’s treaty obligations to the United Kingdom in the 1984 declaration. and contained in the explicit provisions of the Hong Kong Basic Law.

The Chinese government’s move against Hong Kong is the latest in a series of measures that are diminishing the quality and great condition of the city, making it a tragedy for the people of Hong Kong, the people of China, and indeed the whole world.

China claims it is protecting national security, but the truth is that Hong Kong was safe and prosperous as a free society. Beijing’s decision reverses the commitments once again and extends the reach of China’s invading state security apparatus to what was once a bastion of freedom.

The last China’s decision make it clear that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous enoughas to justify special treatment that we have given to the territory since China has replaced its commitment of a country with two systems for a country with a single system.

Therefore, I order my administration to begin the process of eliminating political exemptions that give Hong Kong different treatment.

The decision that I expose today will affect the entire range of agreements we have with Hong Kong, from our extradition treaty to our export controls for dual-use technologies. We will take steps to revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment as a customs and travel territory independent of the rest of China that they enjoyed until today.

The United States will also take the necessary measures to sanction the officials of the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong directly or indirectly involved in the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy, so if Hong Kong’s freedom is absolutely compromised, our Actions will be strong.

Our actions will be significant Since more than two decades ago, in 1997 British soldiers lowered the union flag and Chinese soldiers raised the Chinese flag in Hong Kong. The people of Hong Kong were simultaneously proud of their Chinese heritage and unique identity. Hong Kong citizens hoped that in the years and decades to come China would increasingly become the radiant and dynamic city exposed to the rest of the world that it might have been. They were being very optimistic, thinking that Hong Kong was a fundamental foundation for China’s future.

I will make all necessary decisions and will continue to proudly defend and protect the families of the workers and citizens of the United States of America.

Thank you

CNBC source. Own translation Mónica Triana and Carlos Gil

Follow the news of the markets on the Stock Market Today

