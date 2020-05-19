Trump takes hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus

President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, to lessen symptoms in case he contracts the new coronavirus, even though the drug has not been shown to be effective.

Miami World / AP

Trump told reporters he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement every day “for already a week and a half.” The president spent weeks promoting the drug as a potential cure against COVID-19, contradicting the recommendations of many of his government’s top health advisers. The drug can cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to fight the new coronavirus.

Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug, but that he requested it from the White House doctor.

“I started taking it because I think it is good,” he said. “I have heard many good things.”

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned health professionals last month that this drug should not be used outside of hospitals or clinical trials because it can have serious side effects. Regulators issued the alert after receiving reports of heart problems from their use, including deaths, from some health care providers.

The president played down the reports of side effects: “The only thing I can tell you is that, so far, I feel good.”

Trump repeatedly promoted the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine alone or in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, but no large and rigorous study has indicated that they are safe or effective in avoiding or treating COVID-19.

Two major observational studies, each with about 1,400 patients in New York, recently revealed that there are no benefits from consuming hydroxychloroquine. Two other reports published Thursday in the medical journal BMJ reached the same conclusions.

In one of the studies, conducted by French researchers, the drug was administered to 84 hospitalized patients, and 97 others were given the usual treatment. There were no differences in the odds of death, need for intensive therapy, or the development of a severe condition.

The other study, in China, was a strict test: 150 adults hospitalized with mild or moderate stage disease, who were randomized to hydroxychloroquine or usual treatment. The drug did not make a difference in rates or recovery time, but it did cause more side effects.