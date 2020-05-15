The Trump administration on Friday moved to block semiconductor shipments to Huawei Technologies by global chip makers in a move that could increase tensions with China.

The US Department of Commerce He said he was amending an export rule to “strategically target Huawei’s acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain US software and technology.”

The department added that “the announcement interrupts Huawei’s efforts to undermine US export controls.”

The rule change is a blow to Huawei, not the world’s. 2 in the world, as well as for TSMC of Taiwan, a major chipmaker for Huawei’s HiSilicon unit, as well as for its mobile phone rivals Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.

Needing semiconductors for its widely used smartphones and telecommunications equipment, Huawei is at the center of a battle for global technological dominance between the United States and China.

The United States is trying to convince its allies to exclude Huawei equipment from the next generation of 5G networks, arguing that its equipment could be used by China to spy. Huawei has repeatedly denied the claim.

Huawei has continued to use US software and technology. to design semiconductors, the Commerce Department said, despite being blacklisted by the US economy. in May 2019.

Under the rule change, foreign companies that use the US chip-making equipment. will be required to obtain a US license before supplying certain chips to Huawei, or to a subsidiary like HiSilicon.

In order for Huawei to continue to receive some chips or to use some semiconductor designs tied to certain US software and technology, it would need to receive licenses from the Commerce Department.