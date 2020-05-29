Many organizations denounce that the Trump administration accelerates the erection of the border wall with little noise from COVID-19

The population of the southern border of USA, the most affected by the electoral promise of the president Donald trump to build 800 kilometers of wall at the edge of the country with Mexico, they lament that the coronavirus he has relegated his situation to oblivion.

In Texas, the US government has made a first offer of just 100 dollars, with the possibility of negotiating later, in exchange for the expropriation of their lands, a situation that is buried under the informational avalanche that supposes the most important pandemic of the last 100 years.

Numerous organizations denounce that the administration of Trump I know take advantage of from this juncture to accelerate the erection of the border wall with hardly any noise.

According to the Texas organization, Civil Rights Project, since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the US, on January 21, until early April, they have been recorded in Texas 21 disputes between border property owners and the Federal Government, while in the same period last year there were none.

Civil Rights Project indicates there could be many more cases, since those affected “only appear in court if they know they have rights as owners and refuse to sign papers”Presented by officials.

If they decide to take the legal route, the owners will face two processes, a first in which the administration will claim their right to enter the property and another for the subsequent expropriation.

Looking ahead to the elections

The acceleration in border wall tasks It is something that has also been appreciated in the neighboring state of Arizona Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva, who believes that these haste responds to Trump’s desire to deliver on your promise before the presidential election next November.

“They have taken a shameless advantage, the attention is now focused on the seriousness of this pandemic, on the seriousness of how we are going to recover the country’s economy, while accelerated the contracts for the construction of the wall, ”explained Grijalva, president of the Natural Resources Committee of the US House of Representatives.

Environmental impact

The federal legislator is also very concerned about the possible environmental repercussions that will have the barrier, that will cross some of the natural reserves most important in the south of the country, such as the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, in Arizona.

“The consequences are not known because the studies have not been done, we do not have anything scientific to know exactly. All the consequences are going to be negative, ”denounced the Democratic politician.

This complaint is in line with that of many environmental organizations which warn that the wall can destroy the fauna and flora of some border regions and cause great floods and floods.

“The wall will cause floods and cause extinctions,” he says ruefully. Dan Millis, member of the Sierra Club, the largest and oldest US environmental organization

Millis corroborates to Efe that during the pandemic the works of this infrastructure have been continued or started in the four border states –New Mexico, Texas, Arizona and California– and that these will result in a serious economic impact and in the natural balance.

“Our economy is already in the worst recession since the Great Depression and with the highest levels of unemployment in 100 years. However, we are throwing money at a wall that is a shot in the foot at the border with our number one trading partner, Mexico. So economically and ecologically it is a disaster, ”Millis says angrily.

With information from .