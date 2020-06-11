The president of United States, Donald trump, has received representatives of the police forces at the White House and has defended their work during protests over the death of the African American George Floyd. However, it has opened the door to seek ideas so that police action is “kinder”.

Trump has rejected calls to withdraw funding or to dissolve police forces, although he has acknowledged that “sometimes there are horrible thingslike the ones we’ve seen recently. “

“99% (of the police) are magnificent people (…). The police are doing a wonderful job“noted Trump, who has recalled low crime again.

“We are going to talk about some ideas on how we can make it better and how we can do it if possible in a much kinder way,” he argued.

Union representatives of the police and police force leaders, in addition to the US Attorney General, William Barr, were present at the meeting. Previously, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany had explained that “does not regret” the use of tear gas against peaceful protesters last week in Washington, near the presidential headquarters.

“We do not regret anything on the part of this White House,” McEnany said at a press conference, while hinting that the responsibility would lie with the attorney general, Barr, and the police.

The Secret Service advised Trump to go to the bunker

Furthermore, the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has contradicted Trump and has assured that the Secret Service recommended to the president to go down to the bunker in the framework of the protests for the death of Floyd.

Trump was evacuated on Friday, May 29, to the White House bunker before the escalation of protests in the immediate vicinity of the building, where the Secret Service was forced to intervene to remove some of the barriers installed next to the presidential headquarters.

Later, the president maintained that he entered the bunker “for a short period of time” and by day, only “to inspect” the facilities. In this context, in an interview with Fox News, Barr said that “things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended that the president go down to the (White House) bunker.”

The US Attorney General has spoken like this to defend the expansion of the security perimeter around the White House and Lafayette Square, which involved the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters gathered to protest Floyd’s death the following Monday, June 1. When the protesters were dispersed, Trump left the White House and visited Saint John’s Church, where He photographed himself holding a bible.