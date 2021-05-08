Trump supporters want their wax statue from a Paris museum

Followers of former US President Donald Trump are harassing the director of the Grévin Museum in Paris, to get the wax statue of his idol, which is going to be removed.

After more than six months closed due to the pandemic, the Grévin will reopen its doors on May 19, like the other French museums.

But this museum will have a new tenant: the new president Joe Biden, which has meant the shipment of the Trump figure to the warehouse. And that has triggered the interest among the admirers of the latter to get the figure.

“I have received emails and phone calls from homesick. They wanted to buy the statue. Some have even obtained the telephone number of my personal address ”, says the director of the museum, Yves Delhommeau, in a statement published this Saturday by the newspaper Le Parisien.

The statue of Trump was disassembled and sent to a warehouse on the outskirts of Paris, the location of which is kept secret, where the wax figures that are removed to make room for new additions are kept.

The Grévin adds new international figures every year, for which it is based on world news. For national figures, it annually brings together a group of academics who make the decision.

In the heart of Paris, the Grévin Museum received some 700,000 annual visitors before the pandemic. Created in 1882 when wax museums were the only way to see famous people up close, it has remained a tradition for many tourists visiting the capital of the Seine.